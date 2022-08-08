Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott is an Australian YouTuber who rose to fame at the height of Fornite’s popularity boom in 2018. However, the man from down under had a long and interesting journey on the platform before that.

LazarBeam dropped out of high school when he was 15, opting to work in his family’s construction business. Of all places, that’s where he had the creative spark that kick-started his YouTube career.

His first channel had nothing to do with gaming. It was called “CrushSlash,” and it revolved around slow-motion building demolition videos. However, his camera eventually got stolen, so he was forced to stop doing it.

The hardy tradie wasn’t willing to hang up the boots just yet, though. Like a true Aussie battler, he gave it another crack in 2015—this time on a brand new YouTube channel, “LazarBeam,” and pivoted into general gaming content.

At first, he focused on doing crazy challenges in Madden NFL. For example, his first video is him testing to see whether Vince Wilfork, one of the slowest athletes in the game, could complete a 99-yard receiving touchdown.

He persisted with this kind of content for a while and also dabbled in other games like GTA V, NBA 2K, and EA SPORTS UFC. Then, on a fateful day in 2018, he started playing Fortnite, and his world changed.

LazarBeam became synonymous with the game, and his viewership skyrocketed. In April 2019, he hit 10 million subscribers, and by July 2019, he was the third-most-subscribed Fortnite content creator on YouTube.

He still streamed Fortnite separately on Twitch. However, that changed in Jan. 2020 when he signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube.

Epic recognized him as a Fortnite icon by giving him a skin in March 2021.

LazarBeam, at a glance

Real Name: Lannan Neville Eacott

Lannan Neville Eacott Age: 27

27 Birthday: 14 December, 1994

14 December, 1994 Nationality: Australian

Australian Partner: Ilsa Watkins

Ilsa Watkins Awards: None

None Org: None

What games does LazarBeam play?

LazarBeam’s most-played game is Fortnite, and it’s not even close. However, he does play others from time to time, including Minecraft, GTA V, Among Us, Roblox, various sports titles like Madden NFL, and more.

What is LazarBeam’s streaming setup?

LazerBeam’s Peripherals:

Monitor: Acer Nitro XF272

Acer Nitro XF272 Mouse: Razer DeathAdder Elite

Razer DeathAdder Elite Keyboard: Corsair K70 Rapidfire

LazerBeam’s Gaming PC:

CPU: Intel Core i9-10980XE

Intel Core i9-10980XE GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 MOBO: MSI Gaming X299

MSI Gaming X299 RAM: 32GB G.SKILL TRIDENTZ RGB

32GB G.SKILL TRIDENTZ RGB CASE: Leviathan Xidax

How much does LazarBeam make?

According to SocialBlade, LazarBeam is estimated to earn something within the realm of $121,550 per month and $1,435,800 per year based on his YouTube content alone, although it’s by no means accurate.

It’s also likely he has other revenue streams, such as sponsorship deals, constant income from his exclusivity deal, and more.

Where is LazarBeam from?

LazarBeam is from the Central Coast in New South Wales, Australia.

Why is LazarBeam so popular on YouTube?

People love LazarBeam because he has a charismatic and entertaining personality, is quick-witted and hilarious, and radiates good vibes throughout his streams and videos. It makes tuning into his channel all the more compelling.

LazarBeam’s most popular YouTube clip

LazarBeam’s most popular clip on his YouTube channel is of him spending $10,000 via various accounts on Roblox to show how pay-to-win some of its most popular game modes are. And to no surprise, he dominated.

So what’s next for LazarBeam?

LazarBeam has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube. At this point, he can do and play whatever he wants. However, it’s hard to see him stepping away from Fortnite content anytime soon.

