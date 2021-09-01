When is TimTheTatman’s first stream on YouTube Gaming?

He should be on tomorrow with DrLupo, Dr Disrespect, and CouRage.

TimTheTatman officially announced today that he’s leaving Twitch in favor of an exclusive deal to stream on YouTube Gaming—and his first stream will likely be sooner rather than later.

While the news didn’t officially drop until just before 11am CT today, DrLupo, who also recently left Twitch for YouTube, hinted that he’d be playing with Tim soon.

During a livestream of his own this morning, Lupo said he planned to play with Dr Disrespect, CouRage, and TimTheTatman tomorrow.

Because Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch, many viewers questioned if Tim would be able to play because he had not yet announced that he was leaving Twitch. The platform has a policy that prevents streamers from including banned creators from content on the website.

Trying to cover up any potential “leak,” Lupo said perhaps Tim would be playing off-stream because his YouTube Gaming deal had not yet been announced.

Tim still hasn’t officially announced when his first stream on YouTube Gaming will be, but all signs point to it being tomorrow with that crew of other YouTube creators.

Immediately following Tim’s Twitter video announcement, CouRage suggested in a tweet that the foursome should stream together tomorrow as well.

Based on a discussion DrLupo had with his viewers today, the group will likely play Call of Duty Warzone. While Lupo doesn’t personally play the game much, it’s a game that the other three streamers have played a significant amount.

The exact time of Tim’s first YouTube stream has not yet been announced. This article will be updated once he shares that information.