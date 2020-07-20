When is MC Championship 8?

After Minecraft Monday took a step back from the scene in the fall of 2019, a new competitor emerged to fill the void for countless Minecraft fans.

MC Championship became the top Minecraft event to look forward to in a matter of months. It averages more than 10,000 viewers on Twitch while drawing in more viewers via the streams of all the participants in the event.

Noxcrew, the creator of the event, was known in the Minecraft community for its quality skins, texture packs, and adventure maps. Now a tournament organizer, Noxcrew, invites content creators and Minecraft players to a series of challenges and party games in each event.

MC Championship recently held its seventh event on July 18, with Green Guardians taking the trophy. The rest of the competitors and Minecraft have already set their eyes on the next MC Championship, however.

When will MC Championship 8 take place?

The event page of the MC Championship specifically says it doesn’t have a predetermined schedule, which means that MC Championship happens whenever all competitors are available.

Despite having no definite schedule, MC Championship airs on a monthly basis. While we don’t have an exact date for when the eighth iteration of the event will occur, we can make a good guess by looking at the times of the previous events.

MC Championship 1 Nov. 17, 2019 MC Championship 2 Feb. 9, 2020 MC Championship 3 March 14, 2020 MC Championship 4 April 18, 2020 MC Championship 5 May 16, 2020 MC Championship 6 June 13,2020 MC Championship 7 July 18, 2020

With the exceptions of last December and January, the MC Championship usually takes place sometime between the second or third week of every month. If the organizer keeps following this pattern, MC Championship 8 should take place between Aug. 10 and 23.

We’ll update this article when more information about MC Championship 8 becomes available.