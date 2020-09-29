When does the World of Warcraft Shadowlands pre-patch come out?

World of Warcraft fans have been ready for the next step ever since Visions of N’zoth went live and made way for yet another impressive expansion, Shadowlands.

Shadowlands is scheduled to hit the live servers on Oct. 28, but a patch prior to the full release is expected to become available so players can start prepping for their new adventure. The pre-patch of Battle for Azeroth introduced Allied Races that players could unlock through short and informative quest chains.

The Shadowlands pre-patch won’t include any Shadowlands content like zones or covenants, but some of the much-anticipated system changes will become available, so you can get used to the new mechanics when the expansion drops.

These include class changes ranging from minor to significant spell adjustments. The most notable ones are how Shadow Priests will be spending their insanity in the new expansion alongside Hunters receiving more variety by having more common spells between the class’ specializations.

Don’t be surprised if you see your level shrink back to 50 since the Shadowlands pre-patch will be pushing the level squish that was announced in August. This change should help existing players speed up their alt-leveling process while newcomers should have an easier time catching up to max-level players.

A pre-patch event will also go live alongside all the changes that will take place in Ice Crown. The Scourge event should be enough to set the mood before Shadowlands becomes available.

When will the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-patch hit the live servers?

Image via Blizzard

The predictions have been running rampant in the WoW community since Blizzard has been radio silent regarding the release date of the Shadowlands pre-patch. Most community figures predicted that the patch would become available on Sept. 29, but that turned out to be a bust.

Blizzard still hasn’t announced a specific date for the pre-patch and the developer has been uncharacteristically late at this point. Considering the time period between now and the official release date of the expansion alongside all the previous pre-patch releases, it should have been released by now.

We recommend keeping an eye on WoW’s official Twitter account so you can be one of the first to know the date of the pre-patch when the developer announces it. The time period players will have available with the pre-patch looks like it’ll be short, however.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available regarding the Shadowlands pre-patch.