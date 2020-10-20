When and where to watch congresswoman AOC’s Among Us Twitch stream to “get out the vote”

With the U.S. presidential election only a couple of weeks away, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) is doing her part to encourage voters to hit the polls.

AOC, who has long revealed that she dabbles in League of Legends, surprised fans yesterday with the proposition of streaming the wildly-popular Among Us to “get out the vote.” A long list of Twitch stars responded to the call, such as Pokimane, Voyboy, DrLupo, Myth, and hasanabi. And AOC’s newly-created Twitch account has already amassed nearly 200,000 followers.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Here’s when and where you can watch AOC’s Among Us stream.

While some expected the congresswoman to go live yesterday, she spent the night “setting up accounts, mods, streaming, & run throughs.” AOC hasn’t given an exact time yet but says she’s “hoping to go live” tonight.

Fans can tune into the stream on her Twitch account when she does go live. Despite AOC being offline, there are already some viewers throwing up emotes in the chat.

As for who we can expect to join the congresswoman in the social deduction game, AOC replied to Pokimane and hasanabi on Twitter. The lobby will probably be filled with other popular content creators, too.

AOC previously made a brief Twitch appearance on YouTuber Harry “Hbomberguy” Brewis’ charity livestream through a voice call last year. Hbomberguy was broadcasting Donkey Kong 64 to raise money for Mermaids, a U.K.-based organization that supports gender-diverse and transgender children.