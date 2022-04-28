What is considered sexually explicit content on Twitch?

Users now know what can get then banned.

Twitch has updated its guidelines and clarified what it considers sexually explicit content on April 28.

Sexually explicit content has always been prohibited on the Amazon-owned platform, but now Twitch explained to viewers and streamers what is actually forbidden. This clarification doesn’t change anything for now or how the platform will enforce the topic moving forward. The Sexual Content Policy on Twitch, however, may change in the coming months as the platform is still working through it.

Twitch explains what sexually explicit content is under the ‘Nudity & Sexual Content’ guideline on its official blog. “Users are prohibited from broadcasting, uploading, soliciting, offering, and linking to pornographic or sexually explicit content,” the guideline reads. “And from offering or soliciting any sexual content in exchange for money, services, or items of value.”

What does Twitch consider as sexually explicit content

The Amazon-owned platform listed a bunch of stuff it considers to be sexually explicit content and said that it’s not all. Here is exactly what Twitch has clarified as forbidden.

Explicit, simulated, or implied oral, anal, and vaginal sex, including prolonged audio that implies sex/masturbation/orgasm, such as clear moaning and grunting.

Explicit, simulated, or implied self or mutual masturbation, including groping or caressing genitals

Display of sexual bodily fluids.

Phone sex, chat sex, or otherwise engaging with other person(s) or chat to create sexual content.

Advertisement or solicitation of sexual services, including prostitution, escort services, sexual massages, and filmed sexual activity.

Other than the things listed above, Twitch prohibits creators from broadcasting in areas where nudity or sexual activity may be taking place. Content creators also can’t directly link to pornographic or sexually explicit content in their live streams, chat, or bio.

One thing is allowed, though. The streaming platform won’t punish users that link their personal websites or social media handles that may “incidentally contain” such pornographic or sexually explicit content links.

“We hope this new language adds a little more clarity around our expectations and we look forward to sharing more on the topic in the months ahead,” Twitch said. “We appreciate your patience as we work through this complex topic.”