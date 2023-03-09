What is AI Spongebob?

It’s been a big couple of months for AI, with tech journalists and investors bragging about the capabilities of new programs like ChatGPT and voice replication. These programs have paved the way for people to create a new genre of content in AI generation, with streaming being the latest to get a taste of these experimental new tools.

While these AI programs are in their infancy, it’s interesting to imagine the possibilities when we see these streams. Here’s all the information you need to know about what AI Spongebob is and how you can check it out for yourself.

Where you can watch AI Spongebob

The ai_sponge Twitch channel claims to be nothing more than a parody of Spongebob Squarepants, the kids’ show from Nickelodeon that has been running for the last 24 years. Likely using several programs, the creator has created a weird AI-generated show featuring Spongebob, Patrick, and Squidward in a couple of locations from the show.

As far as conversations go, they aren’t the most engaging in the world, but it is interesting to hear the characters speak in their original actors’ voices. It led to many clips and will likely see many more if the channel comes back online. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if it will, as it was recently banned on Twitch for an unknown reason before being unbanned less than a day later.

The AI Spongebob program followed similar trends in streaming like the AI Seinfeld show and the various AI streamers that are learning to play games and interact with fans live. It’s an interesting new genre that’s mostly just fun as a gag, but it’s not really intelligent yet. For now, enjoy the various Spongebob AI clips before Nickelodeon inevitably copyrights the content.