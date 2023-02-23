VTuber Vox Akuma sets date for his return to YouTube streaming

NIJISANJI VTuber Vox Akuma is returning to regular YouTube streaming in March. The streamer has been on hiatus since Feb. 11 following safety concerns.

Vox told fans he would return to streaming at his usual time on March 2. With the streamer seemingly taking things in good spirits, the announcement was accompanied by an Adam Sandler meme with the text “Whoever prayed for my downfall, you lost.”

I will return to streaming at my usual time on March 2nd pic.twitter.com/vrAmVm06gn — Vox Akuma 👹🧧 NIJISANJI EN (@Vox_Akuma) February 22, 2023

Vox originally announced his hiatus on Feb. 11. In his statement, the VTuber wrote, “Hi everyone, received some bad news from family today. Streams will be canceled indefinitely until further notice. I’m very sorry.”

The streamer later clarified he was safe and that his situation was under control, but he wouldn’t be able to stream until further notice. He asked fans to respect his privacy and that he would give them an update when his circumstances improved.

On Feb. 18, Vox teased his return. “Hoping for good news soon. Hold my hand?” the demon VTuber wrote.

Vox did not remain quiet during the hiatus. On Valentine’s Day, a time that would have been important for the VTuber and his fan base, Vox took to Twitter to share a voice recording.

“I’m frustrated beyond reality that I couldn’t be streaming today, because today is such a special day. Last year, Valentine’s Day was so formative for the kind of things I wanted to be doing. When I came back from having gone to Japan with Luxiem I really wanted to focus on myself, and to keep pushing and keep working. It’s so upsetting that I literally just can’t at the moment,” Vox shared via his voice message.

Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/w87VJX9YiE — Vox Akuma 👹🧧 NIJISANJI EN (@Vox_Akuma) February 14, 2023

Vox’s Valentine’s Day YouTube stream last year was one of the VTuber’s most popular broadcasts at the time, attracting over 10,000 viewers.

“It’s really difficult at the moment, and I really appreciate you guys understanding that,” the streamer said. Vox went on to thank his community for being supportive of himself and each other during the time he was unable to stream. “I miss getting to see all of you, and see people sending me fun things, and getting to play Donkey Kong with everyone.”

Vox’s announcement was met with plenty of excitement from fellow VTubers and fans alike. “DAD’S COMING BACK FROM THE MILK STORE!!!” VShojo’s Projekt Melody replied.

Fellow NIJISANJI VTuber Hex Haywire wrote, “your throne awaits,” alongside a crown and an ogre emoji.

Vox is not the only member of his agency to return in March. Petra Gurin is returning from her break on March 1 as well, while Maria Marionette is planning to take a break after her fellow talents return to streaming.