VTuber Shylily calls out Twitch after she’s suddenly suspended

VTuber Shylily has called out Twitch after being handed a surprising three-day suspension from the streaming platform.

The StreamerBans Twitter account announced earlier today that Shylily was banned. This seemed to be news to Shylily herself, who quote-retweeted the news with a simple, “Pardon?”

After the initial shock wore off, Shylily added: “My tits too big.”

Why was Shylily banned from Twitch?

Shylily is a popular VTuber on Twitch with over 700,000 followers. Based out of the Netherlands, Shylily has been a well-known VTuber since mid-2021 when she reached 10,000 followers. She is known for her innocent, child-like personality and for being an Orcat, an orca-cat hybrid.

She debuted her new 3D model in July 2022, sharing a video announcement that was quite revealing. In it, Shylily is wearing a tiny bikini and her assets were doing a bit of jiggling as she moved around. While her fans were beyond excited for the upgraded look, it’s possible that Twitch wasn’t as entertained by the upgrade.

Twitch has not come out and said what exactly led to Shylily’s ban but the site’s community guidelines do address VTubers’ appearances. In the community guidelines, Twitch explains that its “nudity and sexual content” regulations extend to “augmented reality avatars” like the ones that VTubers use.

It’s possible that one of Shylily’s recent outfits on stream was seen as too sexual or revealing, but Twitch is not one to usually explain its decisions.

“It’s a smart way on their end to make decisions based on individuals instead of enforcing their ToS properly and fair on everyone,” Shylily said sarcastically.

The three-day suspension does seem on par with what other female streamers have received for wearing bathing suits or other nudity-related violations. The streaming community most likely remembers Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa’s three-day ban for accidentally showing her privates while rolling on the floor or Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon demanding a longer ban after Twitch gave her a three-day suspension for showing her breast.

Since the suspension, Shylily has tweeted in her own defense, using the hashtag #FreeLily. She is currently unsure exactly what led to her ban, accusing Twitch of leaving her to guess.

Many fans have noticed the inconsistencies with Twitch’s ban policies and have called out Twitch in support of Shylily.

They always have bad double standards Saru. Drawing an anime character in a bikini on a art stream? Ban. Vtubers with booba? Ban.



Irl people doing asmr with thier ass sticking? Pass. Cat drinking vodka? Pass.



Twitch is getting worse year after year and something must be done — Cfdude (@Cfdude93) August 15, 2022

For now, fans will have to wait a few days until they can see Shylily stream again.