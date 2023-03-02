VTuber Pikamee is ending her streaming career, and fans believe Hogwarts Legacy backlash is to blame

We can only hope for a good outcome for this one.

Pikamee, a popular VTuber who streams for an English audience, is stopping all activities and her fans think it’s because she got bullied for wanting to play Hogwarts Legacy.

The star VTuber expressed interest in playing Hogwarts Legacy in February and was nearly immediately met with negative backlash. Following the online comments, Pikamee tweeted out that she did want to play the game and that by doing so it didn’t mean she was supporting anything specific outside the title.

However, that didn’t stop the social media harassment, which apparently led to Pikamee packing in the whole thing—at least according to her fanbase.

The last thing Pikamee tried to do was play Hogwarts Legacy, and got absolutely brigaded by terminally online activists for it. After going dark for a few weeks, she decides to completely stop streaming.



She turned to english community for support, and got bullied to submission. pic.twitter.com/I0JT5YmEpT — Normal Degen Behavior (@liddle_lefty) March 1, 2023

Pikamee, according to her fans, was raised in Japan. Being half-Japanese, she was bullied by her schoolmates. Because of this, she allegedly thought the westerners would be nicer to her. That all changed, her fans added, after she expressed an interest in playing Hogwarts.

Pikamee shared stories about being bullied in school because she was different. She talked about vtubing finally being the place where people accepted and loved her. For her to graduate in this manner is the pinnacle of disrespect for the love and joy she brought to the world. pic.twitter.com/xV4bWgsM2f — luwud (@luwudco) March 1, 2023

Following the Hogwarts drama, Pikamee went silent for about a month and then announced her graduation.

Her fans are now getting angry at the hate mob from social media that they believe were harassing her just for expressing her thoughts on the Harry Potter game, and this is where her fans start to think that this is the main reason for her graduation. For now, however, we still don’t actually know the reason for her graduation. Fans can speculate all they want, but only Pikamee and her management know the truth.

Dot has reached out to Pikamee and her ex-agency for comment.