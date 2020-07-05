Voyboy raises over $40,000 for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in honor of Reckful

In under 24 hours, the streamer rallied viewers and raised money for the cause.

Popular Twitch streamer and former League of Legends pro Voyboy raised over $40,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) today in memory of Reckful, who died at the age of 31 on July 2.

Voyboy originally set the stream’s goal for $25,000, but that goal was met after nearly 15 hours into the broadcast. By the end of the stream, the former League of Legends pro had raised over $35,000. He then matched another $5,000 to push the amount past the $40,000 mark.

We are powering through and broke the goal and hit $30k raised! With 6 hours left to go, I'll be matching the next $5k donated so we can try to hit 40k❤️ Thank you everyone https://t.co/Aall69tzEh — Joedat (@Voyboy) July 5, 2020

Reckful was known for playing World of Warcraft competitively in the late 2000s. Reports began circulating on July 2 that Reckful died from suicide and it was later confirmed by Reckful’s brother, Gary Bernstein, that the streamer had taken his own life.

Related: Asmongold pledges $15,000 to suicide prevention following death of Reckful

The AFSP strives to educate the public about mental health and suicide prevention and supports survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide. Anyone who wishes to donate to the cause can do so from the AFSP website.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 in the U.S. or Samaritans in the U.K. at 116 123.