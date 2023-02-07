Twitch trolls are trying to convince streamers that Hasan’s Turkey earthquake fundraiser is a scam

HasanAbi started a fundraiser on Feb. 6 to help those affected by the earthquakes in Eastern Turkey and Syria, but some Twitch trolls are trying their best to convince streamers it’s a scam.

One of the streamers targeted by trolls was IShowSpeed. On Feb. 6, he wanted to donate $50,000 to the fundraiser but viewers on his broadcast convinced him HasanAbi is actually taking the money for himself—which isn’t true.

While Hasan Piker has raised $437,000 for Turkey earthquake relief efforts with @ahbap, streaming English coverage of the crisis all day, some individuals are donating to streamers like @ishowspeedsui to trick them into thinking the charity is a scam and not to contribute. pic.twitter.com/rcy5iAM3Su — ostonox (@ostonox) February 7, 2023

HasanAbi was quick to react to trolls on his stream. “These people are so fucking desperate to vilify me,” he said. “There are literally fucking people under rubble right now… they might not make it over the course of the next 24 hours, and instead of turning around… they [the trolls] went and actively undermine [the efforts to help the victims].”

“It’s so crazy like this is how far motherfuckers go, they stopped them [IShowSpeed] from donating $50,000,” he added, underlining that thousands of people watching IShowSpeed might also think the fundraiser is a scam.

The trolls on IShowSpeed’s stream claimed HasanAbi is actually collecting money to build himself a pool in his mansion.

HasanAbi expressed his disappointment with their behavior, explaining that people are working to donate as much money as they can to charities in Turkey and Syria, which will be able to save lives.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised more than $600,000, with some of the top donors being Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, tarik, Ludwig, and HasanAbi himself.

The money will go directly to charities in Turkey and Syria to help the victims of the earthquakes that hit the region on Feb. 6. The official death toll currently sits at more than 5,000 in Turkey, according to vice-president Fuat Oktay.