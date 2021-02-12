Twitch to hold vote to select permanent face for PogChamp emote

Since the first week of January, the PogChamp emote on Twitch has been changing daily to showcase a variety of different streamers. That is set to come to an end later tonight, however, when a permanent face will be selected for the emote.

According to Twitch, at 12pm PT, the “PogChampening” will take place where viewers can vote for one of the 35 iterations to be kept permanently as the PogChamp emote.

After 35 PogChamps in 35 days, The PogChampening is upon us.



You decide what the future of hype looks like.



Tune in and vote live, February 12 at 12pm PT on https://t.co/xoTh1bov6T. pic.twitter.com/nnD2NogVEJ — Twitch (@Twitch) February 11, 2021

The first streamer to take on the mantle as PogChamp after Twitch removed Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez’s face from the platform was Unrookie. The final streamer to rotate into the role was SteveInSpawn. Some of the most popular versions throughout the rotation include KomodoHype on Jan. 19, and Myth from Feb. 3. You can find a full list of every PogChamp here.

Originally, PogChamp was the face of Gootecks, but after he made comments regarding a woman who was shot and killed during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Twitch remove his image from the emote. The platform said he was “encouraging further violence”, and that they “can’t in good conscience continue to enable use of the image.”

Tune into Twitch’s own channel 2am CT on Feb. 12 to find out who will become the permanent PogChamp going forward on the platform.