Every PogChamp in 2021

The original PogChamp is gone, but a sea of streamers are ready to reclaim it as one of the Twitch community’s most popular emote.

Twitch announced that the platform will be rolling out a new PogChamp every 24 hours, beginning Jan. 8. It might be a little unfamiliar at first, but there’s still nothing else like spamming it whenever you see a good play.

Here’s a list of all the PogChamps in 2021, sorted chronologically per week.

Week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 10

Jan. 8: UnRooolie of YoVideogames, Twitch Ambassador 2019

Jan. 9: UmiNoKaiju, Twitch Ambassador 2018