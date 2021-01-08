Twitch will introduce a new PogChamp emote every 24 hours

After Twitch made the decision to remove its iconic PogChamp emote and all of its variations from the platform on Jan. 6, the company has decided to implement a unique idea from the community to replace it.

Instead of using a singule image to fill the hole left by one of the site’s most used emotes, Twitch will now roll out a different variation of the PogChamp emote every 24 hours, starting today.

You know what? In the spirit of figuring out 2021 together, let’s just roll with it for now!



Get ready for a new PogChamp every 24 hours, starting today. https://t.co/R16EyASsFx — Twitch (@Twitch) January 8, 2021

If you hop into a Twitch chat now and enter PogChamp, the first updated version is live, this time using the likeness of Twitch ambassador and content creator unrooolie. This variation will be replaced in 24 hours but will still be listed under the PogChamp global emote across the entire platform, meaning everyone will have access to it.

We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021

The original emote was removed due to “statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol” earlier this week. Twitch said it wants “the sentiment and use of Pog to live on,” although it “can’t in good conscience continue to enable use of the image.”