Twitch to add over 350 new stream tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, and more

Twitch is doubling down on changes to its platform today, announcing that more than 350 new stream tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more.

This is being implemented as a way to give streamers more descriptive choices in how they label their streams for additional discoverability.

Twitch specifically noted that some of the new tags will include transgender, Black, disabled, veteran, and Vtuber, while also making the “ally” tag a standalone label outside of the main LGBTQIA+ tag. None of this will change how tagging works and is being done due to the “passion and persistence” of the Twitch community in requesting these changes.

“When we launched tags in 2018, we did so to boost discovery, to help creators describe their content and to help viewers find streams they’re interested in,” Twitch said. “We intentionally designed that system for creators to be able to describe what they were streaming, not who they were or what they stood for. We have maintained this distinction since that time, and we were wrong.”

Not only does Twitch want this update to give users more options, but the staff wants it to reflect the diverse community and allow creators to “share who they are and issues they care about.”

In the process of making these new tabs, Twitch partnered with independent, third-party organizations like GLAAD, The Trevor Project, AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and other experts focused on the progress of underrepresented and marginalized communities. With additional feedback from select members of the Twitch community.

The update also reiterates that tags will be monitored to ensure no one is using specific labels for “malicious purposes” under Twitch’s Hateful Conduct and Harassment Policy.

This change was originally going to be announced next week, but Twitch wanted to make sure it is known that the issues were being addressed. Twitch staff will be hosting a live Q&A on May 26 at 11:30am CT to talk about all of the new updates.