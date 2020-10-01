Twitch streamer xQc joins Luminosity Gaming

LG has added one of the biggest streamers on the platform.

Luminosity Gaming added one of the biggest streamers on Twitch to its lineup today, on top of introducing a new livestream talent show.

Former Overwatch League player xQc has joined Luminosity, the first organization he’s been under since his stint with the Dallas Fuel in 2017. XQc, known for his variety content and reaction videos, has amassed one of the largest fan bases on Twitch.

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Please Welcome @XQC to Team @Luminosity! Today we launch #RISINGSTARS where we will find the best undiscovered streamer and challenge them live on @Twitch to win a $100K Sponsorship with our judges and your votes! https://t.co/QGaeNcbt9j pic.twitter.com/1GD97ArVxN — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) October 1, 2020

Alongside the announcement of signing xQc, Luminosity also revealed a talent show livestream called “Rising Stars.” Aspiring streamers can participate in the five-week talent contest on Twitch to earn their shot at a sponsorship with the organization worth $100,000.

XQc will lead the Rising Stars program to find the next big streamer. “I make it my mission to find the next gaming star,” xQc said. “If you have what it takes and you think you could win it all, there’s a sponsorship offered on the table.”

This signing comes just weeks after fellow North American organization TSM signed xQc’s personal chess tutor Hikaru and Twitch streamer Pokelawls.

Luminosity is known for producing some of the biggest streamers on the platform, albeit by accident. In 2017, the organization signed Ninja to its Halo team. But Ninja decided to move to H1Z1, PUBG, and Fortnite, where his Twitch channel and career took him to new heights. Ninja later left the organization in 2018.

XQc is one of the largest and most consistent streamers on Twitch. He’s averaged around 50,000 to 60,000 viewers in the last month and amassed over 3.5 million total followers, according to TwitchTracker. XQc, like many other streamers, has seen particularly impressive growth following the success of Among Us on Twitch.