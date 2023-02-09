Twitch streamer shocked as gunshots blast outside her door mid-broadcast

VALORANT streamer BlissX was interrupted during her Twitch broadcast when she heard violent sounds of gunshots near her apartment’s front door, last night.

“They’re shooting in my hallway,” she suddenly said. She was startled and started shaking, in a state of shock. “They were at my fucking door.”

She was talking to a friend and was about to launch a game when this happened. He reassured her and she ended up calling the police. Later, she added the flat next door was targeted. “They shot her whole apartment,” she said, laughing nervously. “I’m traumatized.”

Her chat and friend tried to reassure her, even suggesting that she cuts the stream, but she relaxed little by little by making jokes and playing more VALORANT games.

BlissX is a streamer who lives in Atlanta. Later, she shared a video where she said she should have gotten on the ground to avoid stray bullets, but was in shock and didn’t know how to react on the moment. She also confirmed she was safe and sound.

Her chat and friend shared their own anecdotes about situations where they found themselves near gunshots. She had already experienced that in New York, but she said those gunshots suggested weapons used were “heavier” than she had ever heard before.