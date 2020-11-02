Twitch rolls out VoteBot2020 to encourage users to vote in U.S. election

With the upcoming United States presidential election in just a few short days, Twitch is doing its part in encouraging its users to get out and vote.

The livestreaming platform announced a new tool called VoteBot2020, giving streamers a way to motivate their viewers to cast their ballots. What the bot does is message streamers’ chats and remind users to vote in a variety of different phrases.

Hey Creators, meet VoteBot2020. Votebot can't vote, cuz robot, but it can help you encourage your community to make their voice heard.



Go to https://t.co/qWf4Jc5s9i to install VoteBot2020 and don't lurk on democracy! pic.twitter.com/YIjaqEGZ64 — Twitch (@Twitch) November 2, 2020

Livestreamers have been rallying together to promote voting within their communities in the past months leading up to this election. Most notably this was done when U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez started her own stream to encourage users to register to vote in the 2020 election.

During her first broadcast, she was joined by many of Twitch’s largest streamers who proceeded to play Among Us, resulting in AOC logging a record number of viewers. This stream saw a peak viewership of 438,688 viewers making it the third-largest individual stream viewership of all time behind Shroud’s return stream and Ninja’s Fortnite stream with Drake.

During this stream, the players promoted a voting registration website that viewers could visit to create their own voting plan.