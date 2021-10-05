Twitch rolls out Emote Analytics to a portion of creators

Emotes are at the heart of Twitch chat, and now a portion of streamers will be able to see the analytics of emotes used in their chat rooms and beyond.

This new feature will be a part of the general Channel Analytics section in your Dashboard and will show you just how your emotes are being used across Twitch. Information pertaining to emote use will now be readily available to streamers to show how often and widespread their emotes are.

🔬 We're rolling out an Emote Analytics experiment to a portion of creators!



Now you can know which of your emotes are used most across Twitch so you can give your community more of what they want! Check out the help article to learn more.👇



— Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) October 5, 2021

This feature will not only show you how emotes are being used in your stream, but in outside communities as well. Uses of your emotes will be tracked across Twitch and show how prevalent your emotes are platform-wide.

Filters will allow streamers to view their emotes by type, date, and use. The date-picker will allow creators to view the uses of their emotes by stream, month, or all time. The emote type filter will show the stats of the various emote designations, such as Tier One, Tier Two, and Tier Three options.

Use filters can give you a general overview over which emotes are used the most across two distinct metrics. “Unique Users” will show you how many individual users use your emote while “Total Users” can tell streamers the added amount that their emotes are spammed.

This new feature will be beneficial to streamers in several ways. It gives a way for streamers to measure the performance of their emotes and track trends as new and old emotes wane in and out of popularity. As Twitch says in its release announcement, it shows “which emotes are most valuable to your community.”

Twitch notes that this is still an experimental feature and is not yet available to all streamers on the platform yet.