Twitch removes TwitchCop emote

Twitch has reportedly removed the TwitchCop emote from the platform in response the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes.

The emote depicts a female officer blowing a whistle. Twitch did not confirm why it removed the emote, but it could be to prevent trolls from spamming the image across the platform. There are other cop-related emotes on the platform, but Twitch has not removed these emotes yet.

Several fans said they were unaware the emote even existed, so it will likely not be missed by the majority of users. A minority of users are unhappy with the change, but there are several other emotes that can be used instead.

Floyd’s death has sparked outrage around the world, with every state in the United States having held protests. Several popular content creators have also expressed their support of the Black Live Matters movement.

A few streamers participated in the Blackout Tuesday event, and many have directly donated to various charities and causes. Dr Disrespect recently announced that he will be donating all stream donations over the next month to various charities supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Twitch has shown its support of the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the past week with several posts. The platform has called for their community to pay attention to the situation, provided links where people can donate, and resources where people can learn more information about the situation.