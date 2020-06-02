TimTheTatman, Ninja, and CouRage won’t stream today for Blackout Tuesday

Following protests and riots in the wake of George Floyd’s murder on May 25, a bunch of people have started to participate in the Blackout Tuesday movement. The demonstration taking place today is being observed by many people on social media, even extending to streamers in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ninja, who’s perhaps the most famous streamer to a mainstream audience, said last night that he wouldn’t be streaming today. This morning, more popular content creators spoke out as well.

Tomorrow, I will be participating in #BlackOutTuesday and will not be streaming or posting on any social media platforms. No distractions from what is happening in the United States. — Ninja (@Ninja) June 2, 2020

TimTheTatman started out this morning by posting that he wouldn’t be streaming as a part of Blackout Tuesday. Tim admittedly tries to veer away from serious or political discussions because as an entertainer, he feels like they don’t tend to end well in terms of viewership activity on his channel.

Together we stand.

I will not be streaming today. Participating in #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/0PKrUeKWfg — timthetatman (@timthetatman) June 2, 2020

But this is clearly a different situation considering the state that the U.S. finds itself in with citizens in numerous cities holding demonstrations across the country.

“Together we stand,” Tim said in his tweet that included a blank black image.

CouRage joined the demonstration with a post saying he wasn’t going to stream or post a video on YouTube today. In addition, he posted a link to the Black Lives Matter website as well as some educational material.

Dr Disrespect didn’t say that he wasn’t going to stream today. Instead, he let his emojis and images speak for him.

With five raised fist emojis that all had different skin tones on them, the Doc kept written words out of his Blackout Tuesday post. To supplement his post, he included the same blank black image that many others have been posting to show their support for the movement.

None of the streamers have announced when they’ll return to streaming. But it’s safe to assume that they’ll likely return to their regular schedules again starting tomorrow.