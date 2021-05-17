Twitch lowers price of subscriptions for areas like Mexico and Turkey

Twitch is attempting to expand the support its content creators get from global communities by lowering subscription prices for various countries, starting with Mexico and Turkey.

The percentage of users in Europe or Asia who have an active subscription is 50 percent lower than users in North America, according to the platform. In Latin America, the number is almost 80 percent lower.

We’re rolling out one of the biggest changes in Twitch history, which will help creators build larger, more global communities: Local Subs Pricing.



The price of a sub in most countries will be lowered, starting with Mexico and Turkey.



Learn more: https://t.co/LzKQxynb5B pic.twitter.com/zNBeRC4WyO — Twitch (@Twitch) May 17, 2021

To combat that, Twitch will begin lowering the price of subscriptions for various countries to accommodate for differences in cost of living for those regions.

Starting on May 20, users in Mexico and Turkey will have adjusted pricing for subscriptions. But the exact price of those subscriptions has not yet been announced.

Following those two countries, a slew of others will follow as detailed by Twitch’s “Local Subscription Pricing Countries” list. The list includes a large group of countries in Africa, Latin America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East.

The adjusted pricing is meant to incentivize more viewers globally to subscribe to their favorite streamer, but the impact of a subscription in many locations will change.

The price that viewers pay will change the revenue that content creators make from both paid and Prime Gaming subs, according to Twitch’s rules for local pricing. But to incentivize streamers to seek out a global audience, Twitch set a revenue adjustment incentive for content creators who gain more than 20 percent of their baseline revenue from countries that have pricing changes.

Image via Twitch

The goal of the incentive program is to help streamers who get a significant amount of their subscription revenue from places being affected by price changes. But over the first year of those price changes, the added support they receive will decline.

To get these incentives, streamers must also reach certain broadcasting and subscription markers based on their previous performance on the platform.

Though this incentive won’t last forever, the idea is that the lowered subscription price could result in more subs for the streamers that outweigh the drop in price. But that’s not a guarantee.