Twitch launches Showcase, a new tool to help creators make online assets

Twitch has released Showcase, an early-access online tool that helps streamers in creating video and image assets to supplement their streaming content. Right now, the tool is limited to affiliate and partnered streamers, and many features of the newly released resource are subject to change.

Streaming on Twitch extends far beyond simply pressing “Go Live.” Many content creators have amassed dozens of online assets to work as overlays, scenes, and social media content. Twitch is now providing an easy means of creating such online assets with its latest venture, Showcase. The interactive tool pulls from existing information from the user’s Twitch profile and creates a personalized asset kit with wide customization options.

Showcase is a desktop-only application that supports Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Brave. The online interactive tool kit is still in its early experimental phases and currently is only accessible to English-speaking affiliate and partnered streamers. Streamers can access the Y2K-inspired website here.

The Twitch Showcase feature is pretty cool. If you want to try it out check out https://t.co/nOfNxBAmJi



I do like the style, but I hope they're going to add more abilities to edit and such. Also the render time was pretty long. #Twitch #TwitchShowcase pic.twitter.com/leLPckuwq3 — Jiro Dreams of Sleep (@jiro_Moriarty) October 11, 2022

Showcase draws information from users’ Twitch profile pictures, emotes, schedule data, and local time zones to create personalized assets. So far, streamers can make several video assets such as stream schedule and “going live: notifications, but the service will likely branch out into further assets in the future.

The Twitch tool kit comes with a wide array of customization options to alter the API-generated assets, allowing users to change color, images, and select from 10 predefined announcement messages. After making any alterations, Showcase users can then download the assets as an image or video and are free to publish the created assets across their stream or social media.

Though currently limited in its scope and accessibility, Showcase will look to lower the barriers for creators who hope to create engaging online content.