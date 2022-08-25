Twitch introduces experiment to add pinned posts in chats

Twitch today confirmed plans to add a pin feature to the platform’s text chats during an episode of Patch Notes. The feature was previously leaked through a Twitter post by Zach Bussey last month. His social media post included a pair of images showing what the feature would eventually look like.

The feature will allow broadcasters and moderators to pin specific chat posts to the top of a stream’s chat, effectively highlighting the post for viewers to see. Creators and moderators will be able to pin messages by hovering over a chat post and clicking on an icon that is an image of a pin.

Announcing an upcoming experiment called Pinned Chat. pic.twitter.com/9rUyoGqjE9 — Twitch (@Twitch) August 25, 2022

Twitch will begin rolling the feature out to some content creators starting next month (September), and the experiment will be used to provide feedback before pinned messages go live across the platform. Twitch did not say exactly when this feature will be available for all users.

"We'll be launching Pinned Chat as an experiment to a portion of creators in September." pic.twitter.com/I9JIbCc7gT — Twitch (@Twitch) August 25, 2022

During the Q&A portion of Patch Notes, Twitch product manager Emilio Cuartero added that pinned messages will stay dropped down for 15 seconds when they are initially pinned, and the default time that messages will remain pinned for in a chat is 20 minutes.

The addition of pinned chats comes around the same time as Twitch’s introduction of pinned channels, which Twitch also discussed today during Patch Notes. The two-hour-long episode included a handful of updates by the platform regarding various features like improvements to raids, guest stars, and tags.