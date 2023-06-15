Twitch introduces 70/30 revenue split for partners with new program—but there’s a catch

The battle between YouTube and Twitch has become one of the most-heated debates in content creation, with multiple big name streamers joining both platforms over the last few years. One of the biggest draws for YouTube, however, has been their appealing revenue split that gives a 70 percent share on net subscription revenue to creators.

After many requests from streamers, Twitch has finally brought the same split for their own creators with a new Partner Plus program that was announced today, which will give broadcasters a 70/30 revenue share from recurring monthly subscriptions and gifted subs for 12 months up to $100 thousand. There are, however, some specific criteria that must be met before any streamer can qualify for this new program.

Any aspiring partner must first maintain a sub count of at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions for three consecutive months before they are automatically enrolled for the next 12 months, and will remain in the program even if they drop below the subscription threshold during that specific period.

This new program will be implemented later this year, on Sunday, October 1, and any streamers that are able to maintain the 350 subscriber threshold from July through September will be added to the system and notified of their status in October when the program begins.

Content creators around the world should be celebrating this news, since it is a massive win for those that were considering a possible move over to another platform due to the monetization system that Twitch currently runs.

Twitch usually runs with a 50/50 creator split with most of its streamers, but the company revealed that it was also running premium deals for bigger streamers that provided a 70/30 creator split for those with a large audience. However, due to video hosting costs, Twitch cancelled this premium system due to video hosting costs last September.

Now, any streamer can qualify for this new program if they can show consistent viewership to earn their place.

