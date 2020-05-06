Twitch gives streamers more customization options for channel pages

Streamers are about to get some new toys.

As the war between video game streaming platforms wages on, Twitch is trying to stay ahead of the pack by implementing a new redesign to channel pages on the platform, giving streamers access to more customization.

Moving forward, streamers will have the ability to increase the amount of personal branding on their page with bigger banners, more prominent avatars, and creator-specific coloring, among other things.

Content creators can also now make their bios more complete with a special “about” section and video to channel pages that include links to social media accounts. Twitch said keywords from the bio page will support the page’s search engine optimization.

A channel’s introduction video section is meant to serve as a streamer’s personal trailer, allowing them to sell themselves to new potential viewers even when they’re offline.

Meanwhile, the platform is adding in the ability for streamers to show fans when they’ll be live with a new schedule tab. Previously, content creators relied on using panels on their channel page below their stream to show viewers what their schedule was. But now, they can make a fully-customizable schedule that includes what they’ll be playing on a given day.

The new addition to Twitch comes just a week after the platform’s announcement that it was adding a new directory specifically catered to esports viewers. The new section on Twitch is exclusively filled with esports-related channels so that fans of competitive gaming don’t have to sift through mounds of personality streamers’ channels to find esports action.

As a way to prepare for the implementation of these new features, Twitch has made them available for streamers to test over the course of the past month to get feedback before pushing it live for all viewers to see in the next couple of weeks.