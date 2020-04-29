Twitch introduces new directory specifically for esports

It's about to get way easier to find esports events to watch.

Twitch always has a wide array of content available for viewers ranging from an eclectic plethora of categories. But today, the platform made some changes that should make it easier for people to find exactly what they want to watch.

The company introduced a new directory specifically catered to esports competitions and content that will develop over the course of the next few days.

In the past, it was sometimes difficult for a viewer to browse through the website looking for something to watch. While it was possible to sort by category and easy to see what channels you follow, picking out what channels were broadcasting esports-related content wasn’t always obvious.

Esports now has a home on Twitch.



Check out the Esports Directory to watch live events, catch up on past matches, and discover pro player’s channels.https://t.co/Xk5MrzDeoj



Learn more: https://t.co/EAiqC3DNuV pic.twitter.com/PdjHTmAWUH — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) April 29, 2020

By adding this new directory, Twitch is making it that much simpler for casual esports fans to get a taste of competition broadcasts.

The directory will include top-level competitions like ESL Katowice and the League of Legends World Championship, as well as events held by Twitch’s community-driven program, Twitch Rivals.

The first thing you see when you go to the directory is two rows of subcategories filled with titles. Below that, the directory’s home page has a few spotlighted live matches.

In essence, the page feels similar to what you might get on the Twitch homepage, except it’s all esports.

Though the directory has just been launched, it’s poised to add an extra spotlight to esports competitions on Twitch, making it that much more enticing for event organizers to work with the platform.

This move comes after Activision Blizzard moved all of its esports competitions to YouTube earlier this year as streaming platforms fight to gain exclusive streaming rights deals with top influencers and esports leagues.