Twitch breaks all-time peak viewership record on the back of weekend event

And what a weekend it was...
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jul 14, 2024 12:49 pm

Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos’ boxing extravaganza “La Velada del Año IV” catapulted Twitch to unprecedented heights this weekend, with the platform reaching a staggering 6.74 million concurrent viewers.

This surge in viewership shattered Twitch’s previous viewership record, 6.65 million, set just last year during Ibai‘s third iteration of the same event, showcasing the growing anticipation for Ibai’s primetime event whose title translates to “The Night of the Year.”

La Velada del Año IV promotional tweet
This event’s growing out of its shell every year. Image via Ibai

While the event first started in a private venue, it moved its way up to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu stadium. In addition to breaking both personal and platform records, the event also filled the 80,000-seat, after quickly selling out all available tickets in April.

At the height of the event, Ibai drew a remarkable 3.85 million concurrent viewers, pulling in more than half of the total viewers of Twitch at the time of the record. Ibai’s stream peaked during the clash between YouTuber Viruzz and Twitch personality shelao. Throughout the nearly eight-hour broadcast, Ibai’s stream maintained an impressive average of 3.14 million viewers, accumulating a total of 23.84 million hours watched, according to StreamsCharts.

Alongside high-profile matchups, the event also boasted a lineup that extended far beyond the boxing ring. Artists such as David Bisbal, Bizarrap, and Nicki Jam further increased the event’s appeal. Even Hollywood icon Will Smith made an appearance, sharing the stage with Spanish national team footballers Marc Cucurella and Nico Williams.

Ibai’s record-breaking event not only cements Ibai’s position as a powerhouse on Twitch and the streaming world, but it also highlights the growing convergence of sports, entertainment, and digital media. It follows a trend set by other influential content creators like KSI, whose boxing events have similarly drawn massive online audiences, allowing beloved streamers to turn into showmen.

