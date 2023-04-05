Twitch backflips on controversial streamer Indiefoxx’s permanent ban after almost two years

It’s been a while since Indiefoxx made an appearance on Twitch—one year, nine months, and six days, to be exact—and that’s because the Amazon-owned platform banned her for sexually suggestive content for the sixth and final time, and even removed her status as a partner amid the seemingly permanent suspension.

Despite claims the incident that got her banned was intentional, Indiefoxx has always maintained her innocence, claiming it was a wardrobe malfunction.

Not everyone believed her, and it seems like Twitch didn’t either. But now after almost two years, they’ve changed their tune and backflipped on the decision, meaning she’s free to return.

Indiefoxx is thrilled to be back on Twitch, and although it seems like she has no idea why they’ve decided to reverse the decision now after all this time, she’s incredibly grateful for it.

“I’m literally crying right now,” the newly-unbanned streamer said. “Holy smokes! Twitch unbanned me. Thank you Twitch for the opportunity. I promise I won’t mess this up. I’m literally shaking right now. My heart is pounding so hard. I’m so grateful!”

Indiefoxx originally snowballed in popularity during the ASMR meta and the hot tub meta. She has accumulated more than two million followers in the 3,500 hours she’s been live and has a personal record of 31,500 concurrent viewers.

Now she’s back, she’ll be sure to pick up where she’s left off to keep the momentum rolling, even after all this time, and even though haters have already started sharing their two cents worth about it, she isn’t fazed.

The polarizing streamer’s return will likely happen in a matter of days given how excited she is to return, and if her track record is anything to go by, ASMR could be back on the agenda.