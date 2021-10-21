Twitch and Facebook Gaming’s viewership dips slightly, New World breaks into top 10 games watched for September

The numbers are still up overall from where they were a year ago for both platforms.

Twitch and Facebook Gaming continue to show year-over-year growth as both platforms were up in September compared to the same period in 2020, according to Rainmaker, StreamElements’ analytics partner. Neither platform actually increased their hours watched when compared to August, however.

Twitch saw a slight dip, dropping 5 percent month-over-month to around 1.7 billion hours watched in September compared to 1.9 billion hours watched in August. Facebook Gaming also fell off slightly but still managed to maintain over 500 million hours watched for a third straight month. This slight dip in numbers could have to do with kids and teenagers returning to school near the end of August.

Image via StreamElements

Amazon Games new MMO New World also surged into the top 10 most-watched games on Twitch last month, totaling over 39 million hours watched, with a peak of 13 million hours watched on day two of the game being out. The rest of the top 10 remained consistent, although five of the other nine games did lose double-digit percentages in viewership in September.

Image via StreamElements Image via StreamElements

According to Rainmaker, ASMR is the only major category on Twitch that has shown consistent growth month-over-month in 2021, going from just over 4 million hours watched in January to more than 12 million hours watched last month. Amouranth also led the category by a wide margin in terms of viewership, bringing in more than 3 million hours watched on her own, while no other streamer in the top 10 cracked a million.

Image via StreamElements

After reclaiming his Twitch throne in August, xQc remained on top in total hours watched during September, sitting at just under 20 million hours watched. The biggest move came for popular Japanese Apex Legends streamer Junichi “kato_junichi0817” Kato, who jumped all the way from spot 65 into the top 10 most-watched channels in September, going from 2.3 to 7.7 million hours watched.