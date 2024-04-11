Twitch addresses subscription cancelation issue, promises to restore lost streaks

After registering several reports of unintentionally canceled subscriptions, Twitch has finally taken matters into its own hands, promising a fix and restoration of broken streaks for those affected.

In a tweet on April 10, Twitch’s official support page confirmed that it investigated reports of “unexpectedly canceled subs” and addressed the reason behind it. “We found some longstanding, recurring subs did not renew as expected in March and April,” the tweet reads before ruling out any update as the cause. “This was an isolated incident not related to any Twitch updates.”

Apologizing for the inconvenience caused to streamers and viewers, Twitch shared it’s working with its payment partner to correct this issue, indicating the chaos was possibly caused by a bug in the payment gateway.

This isn’t the first time renewing Twitch subscriptions were halted out of nowhere. Several community posts indicate similar situations have happened in the past, leading to major confusion in the community. Needless to say, both streamers and viewers are affected by such issues, but the former loses out on both revenue and engagements.

Twitch promised to fix the cause and assured it would be able to restore any subscription streaks broken because of the issue. If you were among the affected users, we suggest keeping an eye on Twitch Support’s X page over the coming few days for the next steps, which may involve submitting and answering a few things before the company restores your streaks.

If this explanation wasn’t enough, Twitch revealed its plans to discuss the issue in its next patch notes due on Wednesday, April 17 at 2pm CT.

