Twitch addresses subscription cancelation issue, promises to restore lost streaks

It was an "isolated" incident.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 03:52 am
Twitch logo with black censor bar
Image via Twitch. Remix by Dot Esports

After registering several reports of unintentionally canceled subscriptions, Twitch has finally taken matters into its own hands, promising a fix and restoration of broken streaks for those affected.

In a tweet on April 10, Twitch’s official support page confirmed that it investigated reports of “unexpectedly canceled subs” and addressed the reason behind it. “We found some longstanding, recurring subs did not renew as expected in March and April,” the tweet reads before ruling out any update as the cause. “This was an isolated incident not related to any Twitch updates.”

A streamer looking down at their monitor while streaming
A fix is incoming! Image by Tanner Boriack on Unsplash

Apologizing for the inconvenience caused to streamers and viewers, Twitch shared it’s working with its payment partner to correct this issue, indicating the chaos was possibly caused by a bug in the payment gateway. 

This isn’t the first time renewing Twitch subscriptions were halted out of nowhere. Several community posts indicate similar situations have happened in the past, leading to major confusion in the community. Needless to say, both streamers and viewers are affected by such issues, but the former loses out on both revenue and engagements. 

Twitch promised to fix the cause and assured it would be able to restore any subscription streaks broken because of the issue. If you were among the affected users, we suggest keeping an eye on Twitch Support’s X page over the coming few days for the next steps, which may involve submitting and answering a few things before the company restores your streaks. 

If this explanation wasn’t enough, Twitch revealed its plans to discuss the issue in its next patch notes due on Wednesday, April 17 at 2pm CT.

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com