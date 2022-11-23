Turkish streamers capture shocking moment earthquake hits live on Twitch

It was a scary moment, but some had nerves of steel.

Turkey was hit with a magnitude six earthquake at 01:08 am UTC on Nov. 23, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). It happened at a depth of 1.24 miles.

Despite happening at an untimely hour, the earthquake was felt by a lot of people, including several star Turkish Twitch streamers who were still broadcasting games long into the night. Some even caught it on stream.

Baboli, for example, was streaming Warzone 2, when he suddenly felt his house shake due to the earthquake.

He looked around in shock as viewers could visibly see the effects.

Former League of Legends pro turned streamer Crystal_LoL removed his headset and stood up to look out the window when he felt the earthquake hit while streaming—presumably because he had no idea what it was.

He returned moments later and confirmed it was indeed an earthquake.

FIFA 23 streamer EgeArseven felt it too, but unlike the others, he didn’t let it break his concentration.

The earthquake hit while he was in the middle of building up an offensive play on the wing, and even though he seemed shocked it was happening, he refused to put the controller down.

Funnily enough, his unwavering nerves paid off. He scored a goal literally moments after it happened.

Fortunately, none of the streamers were harmed.

At this stage, there have been no reports of casualties or structural damage. Still, it caused a lot of panic as many people rushed out buildings.

It’s not the first time earthquakes in Turkey have been caught on-stream. It also happened in Oct. 2020 when Falconn2k experienced a magnitude seven earthquake.