Trainwrecks has donated more than $250,000 in subs on Twitch

Trainwrecks was on a mission during his stream today to prove that he’s more generous than people are making him out to be.

After a post was made on social media calculating that he had given out more gifted subs than just about any account on Twitch, people quickly tried to deflect his perceived generosity by claiming that he was giving much of that to his own channel. But after spending a massive amount of his time on stream adding up every sub that he’s gifted on Twitch, Trainwreck calculated that he’s spent $263,187.39 on gifted subs for Twitch channels since November 2017.

Seeing a stat suggesting that 21,000 of his gifted subs went toward his own channel, Trainwrecks said about $105,000 was donated to viewers in his chat. But a notably larger portion of his donated subs, around $158,000, went to other streamers.

“I knew my number to other channels was greater than the number to my own,” he said. “I just wanted to clarify for all you shit-stain, cock-sucking, hate-watching piece of shits that took these stats and tried shitting on me in some way by saying it’s selfish.”

Trainwrecks said that by no means is the amount that he’s donated since November 2017 an admirable thing. The amount of money that he’s donated to people on Twitch isn’t financially responsible.

While donating to streamers or gifting subs might seem like an admirable thing to do in the moment, if you do it as much as Trainwrecks has, it could get you in trouble if your finances aren’t in order.

Additionally, Trainwrecks almost seemed upset that he even spent the time to do all that math because he knew it’d show him giving more to others than his own channel. By attempting to prove a point, he’s afraid it’ll be seen as “gloating” and it’s not going to be seen as him trying to disprove people who are hateful.

Regardless of what his motives truly are, the number isn’t one to scoff at. The amount that he’s donated in less than three years is significantly higher than what the median household income in the U.S. would be in the same amount of time.