Top Twitch channels, Aug. 1 to 7: YouTube star Kai Cenat turns heads

The beginning of August led to yet another personality-heavy top 10 on Twitch. Though VALORANT and League of Legends esports had a significant presence on the platform, they couldn’t keep up with the content creators.

Tarik again proved the value that personality-driven co-streams of esports events have by posting more hours watched than the official VALORANT channel, despite having about half the total airtime.

Meanwhile, a diverse array of games were represented by the top channels. Along with Just Chatting being the top content for some channels, other forms of content represented by the top channels included Minecraft, League of Legends, GTAV, LoL, and VALORANT.

Here are the most-watched Twitch channels from Aug. 1 to 7, according to data from Streams Charts.

This past week on Twitch: Aug. 1 to 7

Image via Streams Charts

XQc takes it easy?

XQc didn’t take the top spot, but his 3.3 million hours watched was nothing to scoff at. His 54 hours of airtime is more than what most content creators do, but relative to his normal production, the week is a lighter-than-typical workload. Comparatively, he recorded nearly 80 hours of airtime in the last week of July.

XQc had some amount of airtime during every day the last week of July, but last week, he streamed only three times, which is the fewest number of days in a week that he has streamed all year.

Kai Cenat breaks the mold

With xQc’s reduced broadcast schedule last week, the YouTube star Kai Cenat stepped up to the plate posting impressive viewership during a 24-hour stream that, by itself, had 1.9 million hours watched.

Along with averaging 79,177 viewers during the broadcast, Cenat, who isn’t particularly known for his Twitch popularity, racked up an impressive number of subscribers, eclipsing 40,000 subs. Even before last week, Cenat was upping his Twitch output, recording just under 39 hours of airtime the last week of July. So don’t be surprised if and when he becomes a mainstay as a top personality on the platform.