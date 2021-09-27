Tokyo Game Show 2021 full schedule and lineup

You might want to adjust your sleep schedule.

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 is poised to start later this week with an online broadcast schedule that spans five days for U.S. viewers.

With the event happening during the day in Japan, gamers in other parts of the world might have to move to a nocturnal schedule if they want to catch everything being offered from Wednesday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 3.

Related: How to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2021

If you’re looking at schedules posted online, make sure to be aware of the time zone that’s being used. Many graphics of the Tokyo Game Show schedule use Japan Standard Time. That’s 14 hours ahead of Central Standard Time, for example.

Image via Tokyo Game Show

There are numerous different ways to watch this year’s show whether you prefer Twitch, YouTube, or another platform.

Here’s what each day’s schedule looks like using Central Standard Time:

Wednesday, Sept. 29/Thursday, Sept. 30

8pm CT: Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Opening

9pm CT: Keynote

10pm CT: Gamera Game

11pm CT: SNK

2am CT: SK Telecom

3am CT: Team Madness Game

4am CT: Microsoft (Japanese only)

5am CT: Konami

6am CT: Spike Chunsoft

7am CT: D3PUBLISHER

8am CT: CAPCOM

9am CT: Izanagi Games

Thursday, Sept. 30/Friday, Oct. 1

8pm CT: Official Program

9pm CT: Sense of Wonder Night 2021

2am CT: NTT e-sports

3am CT: Happinet

4am CT: 505 Games

5am CT: Square Enix

6am CT: Bandai Namco

7am CT: Level 5

8am CT: Sega/Atlas

Friday, Oct. 1/Saturday, Oct. 2

7pm CT: Official Program

8pm CT: Happinet

10pm CT: Tencent Games

12am CT: Lilith Games

2am CT: GungHo Online

4am CT: Japan Game Awards: 2021

6am CT: Koei Tecmo Games

8am CT: Konami (Japanese only)

9am CT: DMM Games

Saturday, Oct. 2/Sunday, Oct. 3