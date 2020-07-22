Today is Mixer’s final day of operation

Today is the last day of operations for Mixer, Microsoft’s game-streaming website. It will no longer be in use starting tomorrow.

Last month, on June 22, Microsoft announced Mixer would be shutting down and merging with Facebook Gaming. While some streamers have moved to Facebook, others have opted to join Twitch.

Screengrab via Mixer

In fact, the site’s home page features a banner that advertises the Facebook merger. But many of the surrounding recommended channels are advertising new URLs on Twitch instead.

“It became clear that the time needed to grow our own livestreaming community to scale was out of measure with the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to deliver for gamers now, so we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer and help the community transition to a new platform,” Mixer said in a press release last month.

Mixer made waves in 2019 by signing big contracts with former Twitch streamers like Ninja, Shroud, King Gothalion, and more. It wasn’t enough, however, to draw enough eyes to the site to keep it afloat. The closure left many people, not just broadcasters, looking for jobs this summer.

Ninja and Shroud are still yet to announce their plans for what platform they’ll move to next. Other former Mixer partners, like Gothalion, have resumed their streams on Facebook.