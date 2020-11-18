TimTheTatman, Valkyrae among nominees for Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2020

It's been a good year for these streamers.

Twitch stars TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS and YouTube streamer Valkyrae are among the nominees for Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2020, it was announced today.

The category is rounded out by Charalanahzard and Jay Ann Lopez of BlackGirlGamers. The winner of the award will be crowned during the all-digital show on Dec. 10.

Tim seemingly captivated the world this summer with an ongoing saga of chasing his first victory in Fall Guys, catapulting him to mainstream fame as he struggled in the party game.

The veteran streamer has also put out consistent content in games like Call of Duty: Warzone and VALORANT throughout the year, growing his viewership in a big way.

Valkyrae has exploded in popularity since her move to YouTube, consistently boasting insane live viewership numbers along with a large growth in subscribers.

NICKMERCS surpassed 50,000 subscribers earlier in the year while doing numerous sponsored streams for things like Got Milk? and Hyper Scape. He signed a three-year extension with FaZe in September.

The Game Awards will be streamed live on multiple platforms on Dec. 10.