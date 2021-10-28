TimTheTatman trolls Ninja during NYC livestream

TimTheTatman has come a long way since he started streaming back in 2012. Now signed to YouTube Gaming, Tim has some incredible sponsorship deals that have allowed him to stream from wild locations like football stadiums, and now, from beneath the Brooklyn Bridge.

While streaming outdoors in the New York City cold yesterday, Tim took a moment during his YouTube livestream to troll his friend Ninja. Tim is known for being one of the nicest people on the internet, but even nice guys meme on their friends sometimes.

Tim imitated Ninja’s floss dance, mimicking the incident that occurred in New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve in 2018. Ninja flossed before a crowd in the pouring rain and said “I’m not seeing enough movement” as the camera cut to a cold and tired crowd.

“Being in New York City, I gotta do something,” Tim said, standing up. He “paid tribute” to Ninja by doing the floss and quoted Ninja, yelling, “I’m not seeing enough movement, New York.”

Many have joked about the flossing fiasco since it happened. In 2018, even Ninja himself made light of the situation and wrote about the fail on Twitter, which was hilarious to many, including FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill.

Hahahahaha — FaZe Nate Hill (@NateHillTV) January 1, 2019

After his best Ninja impression, Tim sat down and explained the wholesome reason why he imitated the popular Fortnite streamer.

“I had to do it… I’m live from New York, I had to,” Tim said. “Side note: Flossing is hard, I love you, Tyler.”