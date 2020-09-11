TimTheTatman tries Among Us, gets eliminated instantly

The streamer's initial attempt at the game did not go so well.

One of Twitch’s most popular streamers, TimTheTatman, has finally joined his fellow streamers in playing Among Us. Unfortunately for Tim, his first attempt didn’t go so well.

Among Us is a murder mystery game released in 2018 that has gone on to become extremely popular with streamers over the past week. The game has two imposters set out to eliminate the other players without getting caught while they attempt to perform set tasks.

During a recent stream, Tim hopped into his first game. The streamer asked the chat, “How do I know I know if I’m the person who is supposed to kill people, man?” He got the answer very shortly after as he initiated his task at the med bay. He was instantly eliminated by Nadeshot, who was one of the imposters.

Noticeably unimpressed by this result, Tim looked into the camera to issue a warning to Nadeshot.

“I’ll beat the fuck out of you, Matt,” Tim said. “You hear that, bro? I know you’ll see this clip. I will literally beat the shit out of you, you get that?”

While he might not be the most skilled player, Tim’s stream attracts many viewers because of his personality and entertaining gameplay. The streamer was able to dominate Fall Guys without securing a win for an extended period of time. It remains to be seen if it will be the same with Among Us.