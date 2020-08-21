TimTheTatman promotes new LG monitor during sponsored stream

Home electronics company LG leveraged the viral success that is TimTheTatman’s Fall Guys failure yesterday by having the Twitch streamer do a sponsored stream to promote its newest monitor.

Tim broke several of his personal viewership records earlier this week on Twitch by being disastrously bad at Mediatonic’s bright-colored, spunky obstacle racing game. And while he finally won a round for the first time on Aug. 19, viewers still came out in droves to watch him go for a repeat.

In five hours yesterday, Tim racked up 467,341 hours watched, averaging 89,017 viewers, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome. The last two hours of that play session were sponsored by LG.

Yesterday’s sponsored stream was planned prior to Tim’s social media and Twitch explosion amid his profound lack of Fall Guys skill. But it doesn’t hurt that Tim was able to pull more than 300,000 viewers on Aug. 19 right before doing the advertisement.

Given how powerful Tim’s audience was while playing Fall Guys, it only made sense that he’d continue playing the game during the sponsored portion of his stream yesterday. The only real difference was a lack of profanity by him and the addition of a few plugs for LG’s new 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor.

With 144HZ and 4K capabilities, the pricey monitor is one of the top-of-the-line models and also LG’s newest. As a part of the sponsored stream, Tim added a chat command “!LG” equipped with links where fans could learn more about the new monitor and enter a giveaway.

Additionally, Tim’s main broadcast had LG logos occasionally flash at the bottom of the screen. A panel prominently displayed below his stream also had an LG poster advertising the new monitor with a link to where people can buy the item online.

The sponsored stream was one of two for Tim this week. On Aug. 18, Tim promoted Hi-Rez Studios’ new tactical shooter Rogue Company by playing the game with CouRage and a pair of the game’s developers.