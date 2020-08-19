TimTheTatman does sponsored stream with Rogue Company

Hi-Rez Studios reaped the benefits of TimTheTatman’s Fall Guys failures yesterday when the hefty Twitch streamer did a sponsored stream segment for Rogue Company.

During the first segment of his stream yesterday, Tim hit his all-time peak viewership with more than 150,000 viewers watching him lose every game of Fall Guys he played. While the experience was tilting for Tim, it turned into perhaps his most successful sponsored stream ever as he transitioned into an advertisement for Hi-Rez’s Rogue Company.

Over the course of a four-hour play session, Tim racked up more than 222,000 hours watched and an average of 52,382 viewers, according to Twitch tracking website SullyGnome. The numbers were significantly improved by Tim starting his stream with Fall Guys since he started his ad with significantly more than 100,000 viewers.

From noon to 4pm CT, Tim played with CouRage and a pair of Rogue Company’s developers, including lead designer Scott Lussier. Along with gameplay, Tim had a Rogue Company logo on the side of his screen, and below his broadcast, a panel on his channel page had a banner and link to the game’s website.

Yesterday was Tim’s first time playing Rogue Company. But he was assisted during his session by having CouRage as a playing partner, who’s already tried out the tactical shooter that’s in beta.

Prior to sponsoring a stream with Tim, Hi-Rez worked with DrDisrespect for a sponsored stream. Since then, the developer has been engaging in a social media back-and-forth with the YouTube content creator who wants to design a map for Rogue Company.

Meanwhile, Hi-Rez has also partnered with Twitch to enable closed beta drops for gamers who watch content creators playing Rogue Company on the platform. Though the game will ultimately be free-to-play, closed-beta access is also purchasable via the Epic Games store.