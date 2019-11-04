TimTheTatman hints at potential move to Mixer

It’s only a matter of time before another big Twitch broadcaster is approached by competing streaming service Mixer. And Microsoft may have set its eyes on TimTheTatman.

The streamer dropped several hints during his Twitch broadcast today, cryptically claiming that he’ll “mix it up” this weekend.

Tim going to Mixer. Clip of TimTheTatman Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by itshunter207

TimTheTatman informed fans that a Las Vegas trip this weekend seemed unlikely because he had other mysterious plans.

“I have something else I need to do Saturday… and I can’t say what it is,” the streamer said with a sly grin. “I’m gonna mix it up this weekend, and I’m gonna be gone, um, I’m leaving Friday.”

TimTheTatman’s comments spurned mixed reactions from viewers. While some fans threw POGs and LULWs in the chat, others begged the streamer not go to Twitch’s rival service.

This isn’t the only Mixer comment dropped by the streamer today. TimTheTatman said “Mix-cuse me” after he was killed during a game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and threw out another “mix it up” when discussing the possibility of playing other games on stream.

The speculation began after fellow streamer Ninja jokingly tweeted out TimTheTatman’s Mixer channel on Oct. 24.

It wouldn’t be a complete surprise if Mixer claimed another top Twitch streamer after already poaching Fortnite star Ninja and FPS legend shroud. It’s also possible that TimTheTatman is trolling viewers by dropping ambiguous hints to bait his fan base.

TimTheTatman fans looking for answers will likely find out if a move to Mixer is legitimate this weekend.