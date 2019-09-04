2 hours ago Streaming

The full list of WoW Classic Cooking recipes

Hey, good lookin’ whatcha got cookin’?

136430-crab
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cooking is one of the most underrated professions in World of Warcraft Classic.

Nevermind Engineering, Blacksmithing, or Enchanting, cooking is the way to go. It has an endless list of useful buffs for PvP and raiding, and combines a good amount of exploration with game immersion. It’s also a great money-making tool for the auction house. 

Here’s the full list of Cooking recipes, their level requirements, and their locations in WoW Classic.

NameSkillComponentsRecipe source
Charred Wolf Meat11x Stringy Wolf MeatTrainer (free).
Roasted Boar Meat11x Chunk of Boar MeatTrainer (free).
Brilliant Smallfish11x Raw Brilliant SmallfishVarious vendors (40 copper).
Slitherskin Mackerel11x Raw Slitherskin MackerelVarious vendors (40 copper).
Herb Baked Egg11x Small Egg, 1x Mild SpicesTrainer (free).
Crispy Bat Wing11x Meaty Bat Wing, 1x Mild SpicesSold by Abigail Shiel in Brill, Tirisfal Glades (25 copper).
Gingerbread Cookie11x Small Egg, 1x Holiday SpicesSold by various vendors during the Feast of Winter Veil event (25 copper).
Kaldorei Spider Kabob101x Small Spider LegTrainer (48 copper).
Spiced Wolf Meat101x Stringy Wolf Meat, 1x Mild SpicesTrailer (48 copper).
Scorpid Surprise201x Scorpid StingerSold by Grimtak in Razor Hill, Durotar (1 silver, 33 copper).
Beer Basted Board Ribs







251x Crag Boar Rib, 1x Rhapsody MaltSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (2 silver, 40 copper) / reward from Beer Basted Boar Ribs quest via Ragnar Thunerbrew in Kharanos, Dun Morogh.
Roasted Kodo Meat351x Kodo Meat, 1x Mild SpicesSold by Wunna Darkmane in Bloodhoof Village, Mulgore (2 silver, 28 copper).
Winter Veil Egg Nog351x Small Egg, 1x Ice Cold Milk, 1x Holiday Spirits, 1x Holiday SpicesSold by various vendors during the Feast of Winter Veil event (2 silver, 40 copper).
Smoked Bear Meat401x Bear MeatSold by Drac Roughcut in Thelsamar, Loch Modan and Andrew Hilbert in The Sepulcher, Silverpine Forest (2 silver, 50 copper).
Fillet of Frenzy501x Soft Frenzy Flesh, 1x Mild SpicesTrainer (95 copper).
Strider Stew501x Strider Meat, 1x Shiny Red AppleSold by Tari’qa in The Crossroads, Northern Barrens (4 silver, 40 copper).
Boiled Clams501x Clam Meat, 1x Refreshing Spring WaterTrainer (95 copper).
Longjaw Mud Snapper501x Raw Longjaw Mud SnapperSold by various vendors (4 silver).
Loch Frenzy Delight501x Raw Loch Frenzy, 1x Mild SpicesSold by Khara Deepwater in The Loch Modan (4 silver).

Rainbow Fin Albacore501x Raw Rainbow Fin AlbacoreSold by various vendors (4 silver).
Coyote Steak501x Coyote MeatTrainer (95 copper).
Goretusk Liver Pie501x Goretusk Liver, 1x Mild SpicesSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (4 silver).
Blood Sausage601x Bear Meat, 1x Boar Intestines, 1x Spider IchorSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (4 silver) / reward from Thelsamar Blood Sausages quest via Vidra Hearthstove in Thelsamar, Loch Modan.
Thistle Tea (Rogue only)601x Swiftthistle, 1x Refreshing Spring WaterSold by Smudge Thunderwood in Ravenholdt Manor, Hillsbrad Foothills (2 silver).
Westfall Stew751x Stringy Vulture Meat, 1x Murloc Eye, 1x Goretusk SnoutSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (2 silver).
Crab Cake751x Crawler Meat, 1x Mild SpicesTrainer (1 silver, 90 copper).
Crocolisk Steak801x Crocolisk Meat, 1x Mild SpicesSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind ( 4 silver).
Smoked Sagefish801x Raw Sagefish, 1x Mild SpicesSold by various vendors (5 silver).
Dry Pork Ribs801x Boar Ribs, 1x Mild SpicesTrainer (1 silver, 42 copper).
Savory Deviate Delight851x Deviate Fish, 1x Mild SpicesDropped rarely by mobs in the Northern and Southern Barrens.
Cooked Crab Claw851x Crawler Claw, 1x Mild SpicesSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (4 silver).
Murloc Fin Soup902x Murloc Fin, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (16 silver).
Dig Rat Stew901x Dig RatDropped by Excavation Raider, Bael’dun Soldier, Bael’dun Officer, and Bael’dun Rifleman in the Southern Barrens.
Claw Chowder901x Clam Meat, 1x Ice Cold Milk, 1x Mild SpicesSold by Heldan Galesong south of Ruins of Auberdine, Darkshore and Kriggon Talsone near the Westfall Lighthouse, Westfall (8 silver).
Crispy Lizard Tail1001x Thunder Lizard Tail, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Tari’qa in The Crossroads (4 silver).
Bristle Whisker Catfish1001x Raw Bristle Whisker CatfishSold by various vendors (12 silver).
Redridge Goulash1001x Crisp Spider Meat, 1x Tough Condor MeatSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (8 silver).
Seasoned Wolf Kabob1002x Lean Wolf Flank, 1x Stormwind Seasoning HerbsSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind / reward from Seasoned Wolf Kabobs quest via Chef Grual in Darkshire, Duskwood.
Gooey Spider Cake1102x Gooey Spider Leg, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (16 silver) / reward from Dusky Crab Cakes quest via Chef Grual in Darkshire, Duskwood.
Big Bear Steak1101x Big Bear Meat, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Super-Seller 680 near Gelkis Village, Desolace (16 silver).
Lean Venison1101x Stag Meat, 4x Mild SpicesSold by Vendor-Tron 1000 south of Thunder Axe Fortress, Desolace (12 silver).
Succulent Pork Ribs1102x Boar Ribs, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (4 silver) / dropped by mobs in Loch Modan and Redridge Mountains.
Crocolisk Gumbo1201x Tender Crocolisk Meat, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (16 silver).
Hot Lion Chops1251x Lion Meat, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Vendor-Tron 1000 south of Thunder Axe Fortress, Desolace and Zargh in The Crossroads, Northern Barrens (18 silver).
Goblin Deviled Clams1251x Tangy Clam Meat, 1x Hot SpicesTrainer (2 silver, 85 copper)
Lean Wolf Steak1251x Lean Wolf Flank, 1x Mild SpicesSold by Super-Seller 680 near Gelkis Village, Desolace and Zargh in The Crossroads, Northern Barrens (16 silver).
Curiously Tasty Omelet1301x Raptor Egg, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Keena in Hammerfall, Arathi Highlands, Nerrist in Grom’Gol Base Camp, Northern Stranglethorn, and Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (16 silver).
Tasty Lion Steak1502x Lion Meat, 1x Soothing SpicesTrainer (4 silver, 28 copper).
Heavy Crocolisk Stew1502x Tender Crocolisk Meat, 1x Soothing SpicesSold by Ogg’marr in Brackenwall Village, Dustwallow Marsh (16 silver).
Soothing Turtle Bisque1751x Turtle Meat, 1x Soothing SpicesTrainer (4 silver, 75 copper).
Barbecued Buzzard Wing1751x Buzzard Wing, 1x Hot SpicesTrainer (4 silver, 75 silver)
Giant Clam Scorcho1751x Giant Clam Meat, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Neutral Kelsey Yance in Booty Bay, Cape of Stranglethorn (50 silver).
Rockscale Cod1751x Raw Rockscale CodSold by various vendors (22 silver).
Roast Raptor1751x Raptor Flesh, 1x Hot SpicesSold by various vendors (50 silver).
Hot Wolf Ribs1751x Red Wolf Meat, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Super-Seller 680 near Gelkis Village, Desolace, Sheendra Tallgrass in Camp Mojache, Ferala and Vivianna in Feathermoon Stronghold, Feralas. (50 silver).
Jungle Stew1751x Tiger Meat, 1x Refreshing Spring Water, 2x Shiny Red AppleSold by Super-Seller 680 in Desolace, Nerrist and Corporal Bluth in Northern Stranglethorn.
Carrion Surprise1751x Mystery Meat, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Vendor-Tron 1000 south of Thunder Axe Fortress, Desolace, Kireena in Ghost Walker Post, Desolace, Ogg’marr in Brackenwall Village, Dustwallow Marsh, and Banalash in Stonard, Swamp of Sorrows (40 to 50 silver).
Mystery Stew1751x Mystery Meat, 1x Skin of Dwarven StoutSold by Super-Seller 680 near Gelkis Village, Desolace, Janet Hommers in Nijel’s Point, Desolace and Helenia Olden in Theramore Isle, Dustwallow Marsh (30 silver).
Mithril Headed Trout1751x Raw Mithril Head TroutSold by Various Vendors.
Sagefish Delight1751x Raw Greater Sagefish, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Various vendors (40 to 50 silver).
Goldthorn Tea1751x Goldthorn, 1x Refreshing Spring WaterTaught by Henry Stern in Razorfen Downs (free).
Dragonbreath Chilli2001x Mystery Meat, 1x Small Flame Sac, 1x Hot SpicesSold by Super-Seller 680 near Gelkis Village, Desolace, Janet Hommers in Nijel’s Point, Decolace and Helenia Olden in Theramore Isle, Dustwallow Marsh (70 silver).
Heavy Kodo Stew2002x Heavy Kodo Meat, 1x Soothing Spices, 1x Refreshing Spring WaterSold by Vendor-Tron 1000 south of Thunder Axe Fortress, Desolace, Kireena in Ghost Walker post, Desolace and Janet Hommers in Nijel’s Point, Desolace (70 silver).
Spider Sausage2002x White Spider MeatTrainer (38 silver).
Spiced Chilli Crab2251x Tender Crab Meat, 2x Hot SpicesSold by Banalash in Stonard, Swamp of Sorrows, Uthok in Grom’gol Base Camp, Northern Strangelthorn and Kriggon Talsone in the Westfall Lighthouse, Westfall (1 gold, 20 silver).
Monster Omelet2251x Giant Egg, 2x Soothing SpicesSold by Himmik in Everlook, Winterspring and Malygen in Talonbranch Glade, Felwood (1 gold, 20 silver).
Cooked Glossy Mightfish2251x Raw Glossy Mightfish, 1x Soothing SpicesSold by Kelsey Yance in Booty Bay, The Cape of Stranglethorn (1 gold, 60 silver).
Spotted Yellowtail2251x Raw Spotted YellowtailTrainer (47 silver, 50 copper).
Fillet of Redgill2251x Raw RedgillSold by Kelsey Yance in Booty Bay, The Cape (1 gold, 60 silver).
Undermine Clam Chowder2252x Zesty Clam Meat, 1x Hot Spices, 1x Ice Cold MilkSold by “Chef” overheat in Fuselight, Badlands and Mrs. Gant in Booty Bay, The Cape of Stranglethorn (30 silver).
Tender Wolf Steak2251x Tender Wolf Meat, 1x Soothing SpicesSold by Dirge Quikcleave and Innkeeper Fizzgrimble in Gadgetzan, Tanaris and Truk Wildbeard in Aerie Peak, The Hinterlands (1 gold, 20 silver).
Grilled Squid2401x Winter Squid, 1x Soothing SpicesTrainer (57 silver).
Hot Smoked Bass2401x Raw Summer Bass, 2x Hot SpicesSold by Kelsey Yance in Booty Bay, The Cape of Stranglethorn (1 gold, 60 silver).
Nightfin Soup2501x Raw Nightfin Snapper, 1x Refreshing Spring WaterTrainer (61 silver, 75 copper).
Poached Sunscale Salmon2501x Raw Sunscale SalmonTrainer (61 silver, 75 copper).
Lobster Stew2751x Darkclaw Lobster, 1x Refreshing Spring WaterSold by Sheendra Tallgrass in Camp Mojache, Feralas and Vivanna in Feathermoon Stronghold, Feralas (2 gold).
Mightfish Steak2751x Large Raw Mightfish, 1x Hot Spices, 1x Soothing SpicesSold by Sheendra Tallgrass in Camp Mojache, Feralas, Vivianna in Feathermoon Stronghold, Feralas and Kelsey Yance in Booty Bay, The Cape of Stranglethorn (2 gold).
Baked Salmon2751x Raw Whitescale Salmon, 1x Soothing SpicesSold by Sheendra Tallgrass in Camp Mojache, Feralas and Vivianna in Feathermoon Stronghold, Feralas (2 gold).
Runn Tum Tuber Surprise2751x Runn Tum Tuber, 1x Soothing SpicesDropped by Pusillin in Fire Maul, East wing.
Smoked Desert Dumplings2851x Sandworm Meat, 1x Soothing SpicesReward from Desert Recipe quest via Calandrath in Cenarion Hold, Silithus.
Dirge’s Kickin’ Chimaerok Chops3001x Hot Spices, 1x Goblin Rocket Fuel, 1x Deeprock Salt, 1x Chimaerok TenderloinReward from Dirge’s Kickin’ Chimaerok Chops quest via Dirge Quikcleave in Gadgetzan, Tanaris.