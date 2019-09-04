The full list of WoW Classic Cooking recipes

Cooking is one of the most underrated professions in World of Warcraft Classic.
Nevermind Engineering, Blacksmithing, or Enchanting, cooking is the way to go. It has an endless list of useful buffs for PvP and raiding, and combines a good amount of exploration with game immersion. It’s also a great money-making tool for the auction house.
Here’s the full list of Cooking recipes, their level requirements, and their locations in WoW Classic.
|Name
|Skill
|Components
|Recipe source
|Charred Wolf Meat
|1
|1x Stringy Wolf Meat
|Trainer (free).
|Roasted Boar Meat
|1
|1x Chunk of Boar Meat
|Trainer (free).
|Brilliant Smallfish
|1
|1x Raw Brilliant Smallfish
|Various vendors (40 copper).
|Slitherskin Mackerel
|1
|1x Raw Slitherskin Mackerel
|Various vendors (40 copper).
|Herb Baked Egg
|1
|1x Small Egg, 1x Mild Spices
|Trainer (free).
|Crispy Bat Wing
|1
|1x Meaty Bat Wing, 1x Mild Spices
|Sold by Abigail Shiel in Brill, Tirisfal Glades (25 copper).
|Gingerbread Cookie
|1
|1x Small Egg, 1x Holiday Spices
|Sold by various vendors during the Feast of Winter Veil event (25 copper).
|Kaldorei Spider Kabob
|10
|1x Small Spider Leg
|Trainer (48 copper).
|Spiced Wolf Meat
|10
|1x Stringy Wolf Meat, 1x Mild Spices
|Trailer (48 copper).
|Scorpid Surprise
|20
|1x Scorpid Stinger
|Sold by Grimtak in Razor Hill, Durotar (1 silver, 33 copper).
|Beer Basted Board Ribs
|25
|1x Crag Boar Rib, 1x Rhapsody Malt
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (2 silver, 40 copper) / reward from Beer Basted Boar Ribs quest via Ragnar Thunerbrew in Kharanos, Dun Morogh.
|Roasted Kodo Meat
|35
|1x Kodo Meat, 1x Mild Spices
|Sold by Wunna Darkmane in Bloodhoof Village, Mulgore (2 silver, 28 copper).
|Winter Veil Egg Nog
|35
|1x Small Egg, 1x Ice Cold Milk, 1x Holiday Spirits, 1x Holiday Spices
|Sold by various vendors during the Feast of Winter Veil event (2 silver, 40 copper).
|Smoked Bear Meat
|40
|1x Bear Meat
|Sold by Drac Roughcut in Thelsamar, Loch Modan and Andrew Hilbert in The Sepulcher, Silverpine Forest (2 silver, 50 copper).
|Fillet of Frenzy
|50
|1x Soft Frenzy Flesh, 1x Mild Spices
|Trainer (95 copper).
|Strider Stew
|50
|1x Strider Meat, 1x Shiny Red Apple
|Sold by Tari’qa in The Crossroads, Northern Barrens (4 silver, 40 copper).
|Boiled Clams
|50
|1x Clam Meat, 1x Refreshing Spring Water
|Trainer (95 copper).
|Longjaw Mud Snapper
|50
|1x Raw Longjaw Mud Snapper
|Sold by various vendors (4 silver).
|Loch Frenzy Delight
|50
|1x Raw Loch Frenzy, 1x Mild Spices
|Sold by Khara Deepwater in The Loch Modan (4 silver).
|Rainbow Fin Albacore
|50
|1x Raw Rainbow Fin Albacore
|Sold by various vendors (4 silver).
|Coyote Steak
|50
|1x Coyote Meat
|Trainer (95 copper).
|Goretusk Liver Pie
|50
|1x Goretusk Liver, 1x Mild Spices
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (4 silver).
|Blood Sausage
|60
|1x Bear Meat, 1x Boar Intestines, 1x Spider Ichor
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (4 silver) / reward from Thelsamar Blood Sausages quest via Vidra Hearthstove in Thelsamar, Loch Modan.
|Thistle Tea (Rogue only)
|60
|1x Swiftthistle, 1x Refreshing Spring Water
|Sold by Smudge Thunderwood in Ravenholdt Manor, Hillsbrad Foothills (2 silver).
|Westfall Stew
|75
|1x Stringy Vulture Meat, 1x Murloc Eye, 1x Goretusk Snout
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (2 silver).
|Crab Cake
|75
|1x Crawler Meat, 1x Mild Spices
|Trainer (1 silver, 90 copper).
|Crocolisk Steak
|80
|1x Crocolisk Meat, 1x Mild Spices
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind ( 4 silver).
|Smoked Sagefish
|80
|1x Raw Sagefish, 1x Mild Spices
|Sold by various vendors (5 silver).
|Dry Pork Ribs
|80
|1x Boar Ribs, 1x Mild Spices
|Trainer (1 silver, 42 copper).
|Savory Deviate Delight
|85
|1x Deviate Fish, 1x Mild Spices
|Dropped rarely by mobs in the Northern and Southern Barrens.
|Cooked Crab Claw
|85
|1x Crawler Claw, 1x Mild Spices
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (4 silver).
|Murloc Fin Soup
|90
|2x Murloc Fin, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (16 silver).
|Dig Rat Stew
|90
|1x Dig Rat
|Dropped by Excavation Raider, Bael’dun Soldier, Bael’dun Officer, and Bael’dun Rifleman in the Southern Barrens.
|Claw Chowder
|90
|1x Clam Meat, 1x Ice Cold Milk, 1x Mild Spices
|Sold by Heldan Galesong south of Ruins of Auberdine, Darkshore and Kriggon Talsone near the Westfall Lighthouse, Westfall (8 silver).
|Crispy Lizard Tail
|100
|1x Thunder Lizard Tail, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Tari’qa in The Crossroads (4 silver).
|Bristle Whisker Catfish
|100
|1x Raw Bristle Whisker Catfish
|Sold by various vendors (12 silver).
|Redridge Goulash
|100
|1x Crisp Spider Meat, 1x Tough Condor Meat
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (8 silver).
|Seasoned Wolf Kabob
|100
|2x Lean Wolf Flank, 1x Stormwind Seasoning Herbs
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind / reward from Seasoned Wolf Kabobs quest via Chef Grual in Darkshire, Duskwood.
|Gooey Spider Cake
|110
|2x Gooey Spider Leg, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (16 silver) / reward from Dusky Crab Cakes quest via Chef Grual in Darkshire, Duskwood.
|Big Bear Steak
|110
|1x Big Bear Meat, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Super-Seller 680 near Gelkis Village, Desolace (16 silver).
|Lean Venison
|110
|1x Stag Meat, 4x Mild Spices
|Sold by Vendor-Tron 1000 south of Thunder Axe Fortress, Desolace (12 silver).
|Succulent Pork Ribs
|110
|2x Boar Ribs, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (4 silver) / dropped by mobs in Loch Modan and Redridge Mountains.
|Crocolisk Gumbo
|120
|1x Tender Crocolisk Meat, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (16 silver).
|Hot Lion Chops
|125
|1x Lion Meat, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Vendor-Tron 1000 south of Thunder Axe Fortress, Desolace and Zargh in The Crossroads, Northern Barrens (18 silver).
|Goblin Deviled Clams
|125
|1x Tangy Clam Meat, 1x Hot Spices
|Trainer (2 silver, 85 copper)
|Lean Wolf Steak
|125
|1x Lean Wolf Flank, 1x Mild Spices
|Sold by Super-Seller 680 near Gelkis Village, Desolace and Zargh in The Crossroads, Northern Barrens (16 silver).
|Curiously Tasty Omelet
|130
|1x Raptor Egg, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Keena in Hammerfall, Arathi Highlands, Nerrist in Grom’Gol Base Camp, Northern Stranglethorn, and Kendor Kabonka in the Pig and Whistle Tavern, Stormwind (16 silver).
|Tasty Lion Steak
|150
|2x Lion Meat, 1x Soothing Spices
|Trainer (4 silver, 28 copper).
|Heavy Crocolisk Stew
|150
|2x Tender Crocolisk Meat, 1x Soothing Spices
|Sold by Ogg’marr in Brackenwall Village, Dustwallow Marsh (16 silver).
|Soothing Turtle Bisque
|175
|1x Turtle Meat, 1x Soothing Spices
|Trainer (4 silver, 75 copper).
|Barbecued Buzzard Wing
|175
|1x Buzzard Wing, 1x Hot Spices
|Trainer (4 silver, 75 silver)
|Giant Clam Scorcho
|175
|1x Giant Clam Meat, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Neutral Kelsey Yance in Booty Bay, Cape of Stranglethorn (50 silver).
|Rockscale Cod
|175
|1x Raw Rockscale Cod
|Sold by various vendors (22 silver).
|Roast Raptor
|175
|1x Raptor Flesh, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by various vendors (50 silver).
|Hot Wolf Ribs
|175
|1x Red Wolf Meat, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Super-Seller 680 near Gelkis Village, Desolace, Sheendra Tallgrass in Camp Mojache, Ferala and Vivianna in Feathermoon Stronghold, Feralas. (50 silver).
|Jungle Stew
|175
|1x Tiger Meat, 1x Refreshing Spring Water, 2x Shiny Red Apple
|Sold by Super-Seller 680 in Desolace, Nerrist and Corporal Bluth in Northern Stranglethorn.
|Carrion Surprise
|175
|1x Mystery Meat, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Vendor-Tron 1000 south of Thunder Axe Fortress, Desolace, Kireena in Ghost Walker Post, Desolace, Ogg’marr in Brackenwall Village, Dustwallow Marsh, and Banalash in Stonard, Swamp of Sorrows (40 to 50 silver).
|Mystery Stew
|175
|1x Mystery Meat, 1x Skin of Dwarven Stout
|Sold by Super-Seller 680 near Gelkis Village, Desolace, Janet Hommers in Nijel’s Point, Desolace and Helenia Olden in Theramore Isle, Dustwallow Marsh (30 silver).
|Mithril Headed Trout
|175
|1x Raw Mithril Head Trout
|Sold by Various Vendors.
|Sagefish Delight
|175
|1x Raw Greater Sagefish, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Various vendors (40 to 50 silver).
|Goldthorn Tea
|175
|1x Goldthorn, 1x Refreshing Spring Water
|Taught by Henry Stern in Razorfen Downs (free).
|Dragonbreath Chilli
|200
|1x Mystery Meat, 1x Small Flame Sac, 1x Hot Spices
|Sold by Super-Seller 680 near Gelkis Village, Desolace, Janet Hommers in Nijel’s Point, Decolace and Helenia Olden in Theramore Isle, Dustwallow Marsh (70 silver).
|Heavy Kodo Stew
|200
|2x Heavy Kodo Meat, 1x Soothing Spices, 1x Refreshing Spring Water
|Sold by Vendor-Tron 1000 south of Thunder Axe Fortress, Desolace, Kireena in Ghost Walker post, Desolace and Janet Hommers in Nijel’s Point, Desolace (70 silver).
|Spider Sausage
|200
|2x White Spider Meat
|Trainer (38 silver).
|Spiced Chilli Crab
|225
|1x Tender Crab Meat, 2x Hot Spices
|Sold by Banalash in Stonard, Swamp of Sorrows, Uthok in Grom’gol Base Camp, Northern Strangelthorn and Kriggon Talsone in the Westfall Lighthouse, Westfall (1 gold, 20 silver).
|Monster Omelet
|225
|1x Giant Egg, 2x Soothing Spices
|Sold by Himmik in Everlook, Winterspring and Malygen in Talonbranch Glade, Felwood (1 gold, 20 silver).
|Cooked Glossy Mightfish
|225
|1x Raw Glossy Mightfish, 1x Soothing Spices
|Sold by Kelsey Yance in Booty Bay, The Cape of Stranglethorn (1 gold, 60 silver).
|Spotted Yellowtail
|225
|1x Raw Spotted Yellowtail
|Trainer (47 silver, 50 copper).
|Fillet of Redgill
|225
|1x Raw Redgill
|Sold by Kelsey Yance in Booty Bay, The Cape (1 gold, 60 silver).
|Undermine Clam Chowder
|225
|2x Zesty Clam Meat, 1x Hot Spices, 1x Ice Cold Milk
|Sold by “Chef” overheat in Fuselight, Badlands and Mrs. Gant in Booty Bay, The Cape of Stranglethorn (30 silver).
|Tender Wolf Steak
|225
|1x Tender Wolf Meat, 1x Soothing Spices
|Sold by Dirge Quikcleave and Innkeeper Fizzgrimble in Gadgetzan, Tanaris and Truk Wildbeard in Aerie Peak, The Hinterlands (1 gold, 20 silver).
|Grilled Squid
|240
|1x Winter Squid, 1x Soothing Spices
|Trainer (57 silver).
|Hot Smoked Bass
|240
|1x Raw Summer Bass, 2x Hot Spices
|Sold by Kelsey Yance in Booty Bay, The Cape of Stranglethorn (1 gold, 60 silver).
|Nightfin Soup
|250
|1x Raw Nightfin Snapper, 1x Refreshing Spring Water
|Trainer (61 silver, 75 copper).
|Poached Sunscale Salmon
|250
|1x Raw Sunscale Salmon
|Trainer (61 silver, 75 copper).
|Lobster Stew
|275
|1x Darkclaw Lobster, 1x Refreshing Spring Water
|Sold by Sheendra Tallgrass in Camp Mojache, Feralas and Vivanna in Feathermoon Stronghold, Feralas (2 gold).
|Mightfish Steak
|275
|1x Large Raw Mightfish, 1x Hot Spices, 1x Soothing Spices
|Sold by Sheendra Tallgrass in Camp Mojache, Feralas, Vivianna in Feathermoon Stronghold, Feralas and Kelsey Yance in Booty Bay, The Cape of Stranglethorn (2 gold).
|Baked Salmon
|275
|1x Raw Whitescale Salmon, 1x Soothing Spices
|Sold by Sheendra Tallgrass in Camp Mojache, Feralas and Vivianna in Feathermoon Stronghold, Feralas (2 gold).
|Runn Tum Tuber Surprise
|275
|1x Runn Tum Tuber, 1x Soothing Spices
|Dropped by Pusillin in Fire Maul, East wing.
|Smoked Desert Dumplings
|285
|1x Sandworm Meat, 1x Soothing Spices
|Reward from Desert Recipe quest via Calandrath in Cenarion Hold, Silithus.
|Dirge’s Kickin’ Chimaerok Chops
|300
|1x Hot Spices, 1x Goblin Rocket Fuel, 1x Deeprock Salt, 1x Chimaerok Tenderloin
|Reward from Dirge’s Kickin’ Chimaerok Chops quest via Dirge Quikcleave in Gadgetzan, Tanaris.