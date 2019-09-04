The full list of WoW Classic Cooking recipes

Cooking is one of the most underrated professions in World of Warcraft Classic.

Nevermind Engineering, Blacksmithing, or Enchanting, cooking is the way to go. It has an endless list of useful buffs for PvP and raiding, and combines a good amount of exploration with game immersion. It’s also a great money-making tool for the auction house.

Here’s the full list of Cooking recipes, their level requirements, and their locations in WoW Classic.