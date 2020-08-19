The first Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event will take place on Aug. 28

The esport of the future is here. The first Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event will go down on Aug. 28, Twitch announced today.

Trading in guns, chokepoints, teamfights, and loot, Fall Guys instead puts the focus on beans and obstacle courses. And Twitch will bring together some big-time streamers to take part.

Get ready for the first edition of Twitch Rivals @FallGuysGame Fridays!



Your favorite creators climb, tumble, and battle their way to a W in the first event of this weekly series.



It all begins on Friday, 8/28 at 1pm PT at https://t.co/xea83i1yVm pic.twitter.com/SGCl3awnuu — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) August 19, 2020

The first edition of Fall Guys Fridays, a recurring event for Twitch Rivals, will feature “your favorite creators.” It’s unclear what the format of the event will be, but since the game doesn’t offer private matches, it’ll be something other than head-to-head games.

Fall Guys has taken over Twitch as the most popular game on the platform, thanks in large part to streamers like TimTheTatMan, Lirik, DrLupo, and many others playing it quite a bit.

The developers behind the game have also started a contest to benefit charity. Anyone can bid to have their skin added to the game by donating the highest amount to a charity called Special Effect, a U.K.-based charity that aims to level the playing field for gamers with disabilities.

Hopefully, TimTheTatMan will have won his first game by the time the event takes place next week. But it’s not looking good.