Ubisoft’s futuristic battle royale game Hyper Scape might be new, but Tfue seems to have the game figured out pretty well.

Having taken home first place in Twitch Rivals’ Hyper Scape tournament for influencers, the Fortnite-playing star has shown that his skills translate to pretty much any battle royale game that he gives the time of day.

Though the game is still in an open beta phase, Tfue seems to have a sizable lead on most competitions in terms of understanding Hyper Scape and playing it at a high level.

During the first day of testing, Tfue showed off his settings for any and all to see, and most of his settings are about what you would expect.

Perhaps the most important setting that he talked about was having field of view at 100. Although the setting can be turned up to 120, Tfue said that using that high of a setting makes it difficult to see things that are above and below you.

In case you missed that stream, here are Tfue’s Hyper Scape settings and keybinds.

Tfue’s Mouse Settings

DPI

400 Horizontal Sens

7 Vertical Sens

7 ADS Low Zoom Sens

35 ADS High Zoom Sens

35 Mouse Acceleration

Off

Tfue’s Video Settings