TenZ, SonicFox headline Ludwig’s World’s Greatest competition to find esports GOAT

Have you ever wondered, even though all these players compete in different games, who is truly the greatest esports player of all time? Well, so has streamer Ludwig, and he’s actually setting up a competition to find out.

Alongside YouTube Gaming, Ludwig announced today that he’s hosting the World’s Greatest event, where some of the best esports players will face off against each other in a multitude of games, from Minecraft to Fall Guys and XDefiant, in early September. A total of 16 players will compete, but the first four are VALORANT pro TenZ, six-time Evo champion SonicFox, two-time Overwatch League champion Super, and chess woman grandmaster Nemo.

find out September 2 pic.twitter.com/ZbEBtG4mIk — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) July 31, 2023

All of these players have something in common: extensive competitive experience. TenZ has been one of the faces of VALORANT since joining Sentinels in 2021 and helping them win an international tournament. As for SonicFox, as Ludwig said in his reveal video, they’re good at so many fighting games, it’s absurd. Mortal Kombat, Skullgirls, Injustice, Guilty Gear, just put a fighting game into SonicFox’s hands and they’ll perform. Street Fighter 6 is in the mix of games for the World’s Greatest competition, so expect them to dominate that portion.

Super was a part of the first true Overwatch League dynasty, helping lead the San Francisco Shock to back-to-back titles. After retiring from the Overwatch League, Super has played a variety of games, moving more into content creation. Lastly, we have a chess woman grandmaster in Nemo, something that undoubtedly required a lot of time and effort to accomplish. She is also a content creator, but we all know how smart you need to be to achieve any major title in chess.

Usually for competitions like this, organizers bring together some big streamers to see who gets the bragging rights. This time around, though, the focus is more on experience, especially in esports. Ludwig became an esports organization co-owner for Moist Esports back in January and got his start in content through competitive Super Smash Bros. Melee.

It’s arguable that both TenZ and SonicFox are the faces of their respective fields, so seeing them face off against each other in a Minecraft competition seems entertaining. I mean, if Ludwig is implying anything in the reveal video, it’s that whoever wins this tournament is the true gaming GOAT.

Four more players will be revealed every week, with 16 heading into the event on Sept. 2 and 3, streaming on Ludwig’s YouTube channel. When it’s over, we’ll see who truly is the best esports player in the world, or at least the most flexible one.

