Tectone’s Twitch stream goes out at the exact wrong time… or was it the best time?

Anyone who has streamed on YouTube or Twitch before is likely familiar with the range of bugs and glitches that can happen. It’s not an exact science, and sometimes equipment or software fails. One Twitch streamer had his fans worried, however, after he encountered a technical issue on stream that immediately took him off the air.

In a clip from Tectone’s stream on Twitch, the streamer and a couple of friends seem to be enjoying dinner from Whataburger. There’s a random beep heard from somewhere, to which Tectone said, “Is that a bomb?” As the person in the passenger seat looks somewhat concerned at him, the stream suddenly freezes and then the video cuts out.

This might have been alarming to anyone who was watching the stream, but since Tectone is still posting on Twitter, it’s safe to assume that he’s okay. Whether it be his nonchalance or the passenger’s slight concern, this clip has been viewed more than 60,000 times. This coincidence in timing makes for a really entertaining moment on the stream.

What most likely happened was that the beeping was a notification that something had lost battery or otherwise malfunctioned, as is often the case. It must’ve been something important to the stream because the audio and video cut out almost immediately after that loud beep.

Tectone is a variety streamer who seems to enjoy streaming games like Elden Ring and chatting with his viewers. Some of his streams feature adventures around his home or out into the real world, including the most recent trip into the real world.