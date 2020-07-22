SypherPK speaks out after receiving backlash from TikTok

The TikTok was made by a viewer after they were banned from Sypher's chat.

Popular twitch streamer SypherPK has spoken out following criticism he received after banning a viewer from his chat.

So some dude came into my chat talking shit a few days ago and I told him to stfu, roasted him, then banned him.



This grown man then decides to post a tiktok and manipulate little kids into thinking I'm bullying him when I merely snapped back at his comments.



Taking to Twitter, Sypher shared that earlier in the week a viewer had joined his chat and began trash talking. Sypher replied by telling him to shut up before ultimately issuing him a ban.

Sypher’s tweet continued with the Twitch personality claiming the viewer had used this footage to manipulate kids into thinking he was being bullied.

The viewer involved was a TikTok personality JGshotTV who boasts a follower count of 1.5 million.

After being banned, JGshotTV proceeded to upload a clip to TikTok captioned “I’m sorry I failed you @sypherpk You are the best 🙌🏻.” In this clip is some of the footage from Sypher’s stream.

The clip is made to show JGshotTV streaming to no viewers before he is approached by his girlfriend who suggests he goes and works some overtime. She continues to tell him to shut up reminding him Sypher told him the same leading into the clip being played.

The clip is cut down to short snippets of SypherPK telling JGshotTV to shut up without supplying anything else in regard to context.

While the clip is played, text is visible on the screen stating “My FAVORITE streamer doubts my dream…”

After this clip was shared many fans took to the comments tagging Sypher claiming that they would now be unfollowing and unsubbing due to his words.

Ultimately, Sypher’s tweet has had overwhelmingly positive support, with other large streamers sharing their opinions and support in the replies.

