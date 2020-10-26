SypherPK and KittyPlays team up with Klarna for Playing For Keeps campaign

SypherPK and KittyPlays have partnered with online shopping service Klarna for the Playing For Keeps campaign, they announced today. This event will give gamers the chance to play against the popular streamers and win free gaming gear.

Rappers Lil Yachty and Snoop Dogg will make cameo appearances during the event to assist gamers as they attempt to take the gaming gear from the streamers themselves.

Next week is your chance to prove to me why you deserve my setup! I'll be hosting @Klarna's Playing for Keeps Challenge live on stream Oct 27 @ 6pm EST for your chance to beat me in customs and earn my setup.



Sign up here! https://t.co/mOikpqpMaD | #ad👹 pic.twitter.com/ZAADc1CkbX — SypherPK (@SypherPK) October 23, 2020

Players will compete against SypherPK in Fortnite and KittyPlays in Fall Guys for the chance to win a piece of their setups provided by Klarna. The items will be taken from the streamer live on air until there’s nothing left to lose. Items available to win include an Oculus Quest 2, Logitech G502 mouse, a Nintendo Switch, a Razer Huntsman RGB mechanical keyboard, and other high-quality items that would be perfect for your gaming setup.

Fans will receive help from Lil Yachty in Fortnite, while Snoop Dogg will help players secure the crown in two Fall Guys challenges. Participants will still have to beat the popular streamers in some of their favorite video games for a chance to win some quality gaming gear.

SypherPK’s stream is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 5pm CT. KittyPlay’s stream will take place on Oct. 29 at 5pm CT.

Fans can sign up for their chance to compete on the Playing For Keeps website. The streams can be viewed on Twitch or the official website.